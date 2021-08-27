ANL 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.93%)
Noor Mukadam murder case: Father challenges bails granted to 6 accused

Terence J Sigamony 27 Aug 2021

ISLAMABAD: Shaukat Mukadam, the father of Noor Mukadam, Thursday, moved the Islamabad High Court (IHC) challenging the grant of bail to six employees of 'Therapy Works' in the murder case.

Shaukat filed the petition through Shah Khawar Advocate and cited the six employees of Therapy Works including its owner and chief executive officer, Tahir Zahoor as respondents.

Earlier, Additional District and Sessions Judge (ASJ) Muhammad Ata Rabbani had granted bail to the six employees including Zahoor, Amjad Mehmood, Daleep Kumar, Abdul Haq, Wamiq Riaz, and Samar Abbas, and ordered them to submit bail bonds of Rs5 million each.

They were arrested by the police on August 15 and were accused of "concealing evidence" related to Noor's murder. The petitioner requested the court to recall the bail granted to the accused in the interest of justice, fair play, and equity.

He contended that the respondents are threatening the petitioner of dire consequences and were abusing the bail granted to them. He added that the petitioner shall suffer an irreparable loss, if their bail was not cancelled.

He stated in his petition that the Sessions Judge had made observations about the evaluation of evidence, which it claimed was not the proper procedure in deciding such applications.

The petitioner maintained that Mehmood and Kumar had concealed information about receiving injuries at the crime scene, and instead, narrated a deceitful story about how they were injured.

He continued that the accused had neglected to mention the cancellation of the post-arrest bail application for Zakir Jaffer and Asmat Adamjee, the parents of Zahir Jaffer, the primary suspect in the Noor murder case, by ASJ Sheikh Muhammad Sohail.

Shaukat further contended that bail applications for suspects in a case were to be decided by one judge to avoid any contradictory judgment. Noor, 27, was found murdered at a residence in Islamabad's Sector F-7/4 on July 20.

A first information report (FIR) was registered later the same day against Zahir, who was arrested from the site of the murder, under Section 302 (premeditated murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code on the complaint of the victim's father.

