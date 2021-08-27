ANL 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.93%)
ASC 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.23%)
ASL 25.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.13%)
BOP 8.86 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.91%)
BYCO 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.03%)
FCCL 21.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.23%)
FFBL 25.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.92%)
FFL 19.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.87%)
FNEL 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-5.06%)
GGGL 23.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-3.34%)
GGL 42.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.35 (-7.31%)
HUMNL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.89%)
JSCL 20.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-3.86%)
KAPCO 38.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.37%)
KEL 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.58%)
MDTL 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.58%)
MLCF 42.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.76%)
NETSOL 149.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-1.64%)
PACE 6.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.2%)
PAEL 32.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.03%)
PIBTL 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.86%)
POWER 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.93%)
PRL 22.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.12%)
PTC 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.48%)
SILK 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.14%)
SNGP 47.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-3.01%)
TELE 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.19%)
TRG 159.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-1.25%)
UNITY 38.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.65%)
WTL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.81%)
BR100 5,120 Decreased By ▼ -61.92 (-1.19%)
BR30 25,106 Decreased By ▼ -465.45 (-1.82%)
KSE100 47,363 Decreased By ▼ -272.63 (-0.57%)
KSE30 18,954 Decreased By ▼ -136.23 (-0.71%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,320
8524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,140,411
4,55324hr
7.41% positivity
Sindh
425,570
Punjab
385,258
Balochistan
32,014
Islamabad
97,542
KPK
158,964
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Vaccination necessary to resume daily routines: KU VC

Recorder Report 27 Aug 2021

KARACHI: Mass vaccination programme and proper implementation of the standard operating procedures as described by the federal and provincial governments and health regulatory bodies are essential to prevent the further spread of coronavirus in Pakistan. If we want to resume our daily routine as it used to be before the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, then we all must get vaccinations on a topmost priority basis.

Besides, getting the vaccine doses, we also have to create awareness among the masses as some quarters are still reluctant to get vaccinated.

These views were expressed by the Vice Chancellor of the University of Karachi Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi on Thursday. He was addressing at the Karachi University Business School (KUBS) while inaugurating the vaccination centre established for the students enrolled in the department.

He mentioned that it is important to ensure that everyone in society is vaccinated on a priority basis. He said that KU has started the vaccination process at the departmental level to facilitate its students and this campaign has been initiated from the KUBS and soon spread to other departments, centres, and institutions of the University of Karachi.

The Director Health Karachi Dr Akram Sultan, District Health Officer East Dr Ashfaq, Dr Qadeer Muhammad Ali, Dr Akmal Waheed and the Chairman KUBS Dr Danish Ahmed Siddiqui and others were also present on this occasion.

The KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi further said that he is very grateful to the provincial government for setting up a vaccination center at the Center for Bioequivalence Studies and Clinical Research, University of Karachi for the convenience of its employees, their families, and students.

"I am happy to say that about 95 percent of teachers and administrative staff of the varsity have been vaccinated till to date." He informed that earlier the University of Karachi was providing facilities to students, employees, and their families as well as other citizens at the CBSCR Research Institute, but after the recent Covid-19 wave and strict implementation of the government's SOPs during the previous lockdown, the vaccination process was limited to varsity's employees only, but now for the convenience of its students, the process of vaccination has been started at the departmental level. Meanwhile, the Director Health Karachi Dr Akram Sultan said that earlier one team was working at the University of Karachi but now three teams have been formed and a number of staff has also been increased to facilitate the KU's students.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Coronavirus vaccination programme Khalid Mahmood KUBS

Vaccination necessary to resume daily routines: KU VC

PM summarises 3 years of ‘Naya Pakistan’

Biden warns Kabul airport attackers: 'We will hunt you down'

TAPI gas pipeline project: Afghanistan to get $1bn transit royalty: Qureshi

Budget deficit target missed

India has fewer ESG funds than other top 10 economies

Repatriation of profit, dividend declines 55pc in July

SECP introduces major capital market reforms

Talks with Russia end; PSGP project makes big headway

Transmission line: NTDC told to complete work as per timelines

Lahore’s SIH auctioned for over Rs1.951bn

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.