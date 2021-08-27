ANL 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.93%)
Rains likely across upcountry today

Recorder Report 27 Aug 2021

KARACHI: The Met Office on Thursday forecast rains for the upcountry from Friday through Sept 1, alerting the authorities to the possible damaging impacts from windstorm over the period.

The fresh monsoon rains are expected to water down the continuing very hot and humid weather, it said.

"More monsoon currents are likely to penetrate in upper parts of the country from 27th August Friday (Evening/Night) and likely to continue till 01st September (Wednesday)," the Met said.

The new weather system is likely to trigger rain-wind-thundershower in Kashmir, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Lahore, Okara, Faisalabad, Sargodha and Mianwali from Friday evening till Wednesday, Sept 1.

Further, Kohistan, Shangla, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mardan, Charsadda, Nowshera, Dir, Chitral, Peshawar, Kohat, Waziristan, Gilgit-Baltistan (Ghizer, Astore, Diamir, Skardu, Gilgit, Hunza, Nagar, Ghanche and Kharmang are also expected to recieve rains with occasional gaps over the period.

Heavy falls are also expected in Dir, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Muzaffarabad, Rawalpindi /Islamabad, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Lahore and Kasur from Sunday night, Aug 29 to Tuesday, Aug 31.

Rain-wind-thunderstorm is also expected in Tank, Karak, Bannu, DI Khan, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Bhakkar, Layyah, Sahiwal, Bahawalnagar, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Khanpur, Khanewal, Multan, Kohlu, Loralai, Barkhan, Zhob, Musa Khel, Quetta, Ziarat and Kalat on Monday evening Aug 30 Monday through Sept 1.

Heavy falls may generate urban flooding in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and Lahore between Monday night and Tuesday.

"All concerned authorities are particularly advised to remain 'alert' during the forecast period," the Met said.

