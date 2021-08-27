Balochistan govt declares Ziarat as third national park

ISLAMABAD: The Balochistan government has declared Ziarat as a third national park under its efforts to increase protected areas, which will boost adventure tourism, sustainable employment opportunities for local communities and ecosystem restoration.

The government has functionalized "Balochistan council for conservation of wildlife" for providing a dedicated research facility for animal life, conservation and public recreation, Balochistan government official told APP on Thursday.

He said the government has allocated endowment fund for conservation of endangered flora juniper forest in Ziarat district which is the second largest of its kind in the world.

The government has taken steps for reserving deforestation and degradation in high conservation Chilghoza forest which were under constant pressure due to unshackled timber mafia and increase in population coupled with lack of alternate fuel resources for livelihood, he added. He said these forests play an important role in providing both green and environment friendly emissions besides being a major source of income to the local communities.