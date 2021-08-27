KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 140,513 tonnes of cargo comprising 103,002 tonnes of import cargo and 37,511 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending on Thursday.

The total import cargo of 103,002 comprised of 32,460 Tons of Containerized Cargo, 4,084 Tons of Bulk Cargo, 6,750 Tons of DAP and 59,708 Tons of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 37,511 tonnes comprised of 31,971 tonnes of containerized cargo, 500 tonnes of Bulk Cargo and 5,040 tonnes of Oil and Liquid Cargo.

As many 6815 containers comprising of 2346 containers import and 4469 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Thursday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 743 of 20's and 684 of 40's loaded while 09 of 20's and 113 of 40's empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 808 of 20's and 361 of 40's loaded containers while 583 of 20's and 1178 of 40's empty containers were handled during the business hours.

As many as 03 ships namely, Szczecin Trader, Ever Dainty and MT Karachi have berth at the Karachi Port on Thursday.

Nearly 07 ships namely Kaimon Galaxy, BBC Zarate, Ikan Selayang, Illovo River, Cma Cgm Berlioz, Onyx-1 and Kota Lumba have sailed out from Karachi Port on the same day.

About 13 ships namely, PS Pisa, Bow Flower, MT Lahore, Oriental Freesia, Sattha Bhum, Independent Spirit, Kyoto Express, MSC Hina, Rising Eagle, Chany Naree, Basrah, KSL Laiyang and Yasemin were expected on the same day on Thursday.

PORT QASIM

Berths were engaged by eleven ships to load/offload Containers, Bitumen, Coal, Soya bean, Natural gas, Mogas and Palm oil, out of them three ships, Al-Deebel, MSC Ellen and Cosco Haifa sailed out to sea on Thursday morning, and five more ships, Torm Elizabeth, Sunbird Arrow, KSL Lai Yang, Nord Missisipi and Horizon are expected to sail from FOTCO, MW-I, MW-2, PIBT and QICT on same day (today) in the afternoon.

Cargo volume of 173,080 tonnes, comprising 131,734 tonnes imports cargo and 41,346 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 2,5267 Containers (504 TEUs Imports and 2,063 TEUs export), was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

