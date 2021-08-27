ANL 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.93%)
Aug 27, 2021
Recorder Report 27 Aug 2021

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (August 26, 2021).

=============================================================================
ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-1              Wafrah         Disc.          PNSC               24-08-2021
                                 Crude Oil
OP-2              Sun Rise       Disc.          Gac                24-08-2021
                                 Mogas          Pakistan
OP-3              Makhambet      Disc.          East Wind
                                 Fuel Oil       Shipping Compan    16-08-2021
OP-3              M.T            Disc.          PNSC               26-08-2021
                  Karachi        Crude Oil
B-1               Al             Disc.          Wilhelsmen         22-08-2021
                  Mahboobah      Chemical       Ship Services
B-2               Dm Jade        Load Ethanol   East Wind
                                                Shipping Compan    23-08-2021
B-4               Szczecin       Disc. Load     Golden             25-08-2021
                  Trader         Container      Shipping Lines
B-5               Universe 1     Disc.          WMA Ship           14-08-2021
                                 Dap            Care Services
B-7/B-6           Merry Star     Disc. Load     Rahmat Shipping    25-08-2021
                                 Containers     (Pvt) Ltd
B-10/B-11         Medi Zuou      Disc.          Wma Ship Care      22-08-2021
                                 Dap            Services
Nmb-1             Mobin          Load Rice      N. S Shipping      20-08-2021
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ALONGSIDE WEST WHARF
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
B-24              Cs Future      Disc. General  Seahawks           24-08-2021
                                 Cargo          (Pvt) Ltd
B-26/B-27         Ever Dainty    Disc. Load     Green Pak          26-08-2021
                                 Container
=============================================================================
EXPECTED SAILING
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Universe 1        26-08-2021     Disc. Dap                           WMA Ship
                                                                Care Services
Wafrah            26-08-2021     Disc. Crude Oil                         PNSC
Al Mahboobah      26-08-2021     Disc. Chemical                    Wilhelsmen
                                                                Ship Services
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVALS
=============================================================================
PS Pisa           26-08-2021     D/68000                                 PNSC
                                 Crude Oil
Bow Flower        26-08-2021     D/1800                         Alpine Marine
                                 Chemical                            Services
M.T Lahore        27-08-2021     D/74000                                 PNSC
                                 Crude Oil
Oriental          27-08-2021     L/7000 Ethanol            East Wind Shipping
Freesia                                                               Company
Sattha Bhum       27-08-2021     D/L Container                  United Marine
                                                                       Agency
Independent       27-08-2021     D/L Container                        Riazeda
Spirit                                                               Pvt. Ltd
Kyoto             27-08-2021     D/L                              Hapag Lloyd
Express                          Container                           Pakistan
Msc Hina          27-08-2021     D/L                               MSC Agency
                                 Container                           Pakistan
Rising Eagle      27-08-2021     L/24500 Rice                     Ocean World
Chanya Naree      26-08-2021     L/19950                          Crystal Sea
                                 Cement                     Services (Pvt)Ltd
Basrah            26-08-2021     D/15500                            East Wind
                                 Coils                               Shipping
KSL Laiyang       26-08-2021     D/8650 General          Seahawks Asia Global
                                 Cargo                             (Pvt.) Ltd
Yasemin           26-08-2021     D/1000 General                Nobel Shipping
                                 Cargo                               Services
=============================================================================
SHIP SAILED
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Kaimon
Galaxy            26-08-2021     Tanker                                     -
BBC Zarate        26-08-2021     General Cargo                              -
Ikan Selayang     26-08-2021     Pet Coke                                   -
Illove River      26-08-2021     Sugar                                      -
Cma Cgm
Berlioz           26-08-2021     Container Ship                             -
Onyx 1            26-08-2021     Container Ship                             -
Kota Lumba        26-08-2021     Container Ship                             -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              Sunbird        Bitumen        Trans Marine       22.08.2021
                  Arrow
MW-2              KSL Lai        Gen. Cargo     Legend             25.08.2021
                  Yang
MW-4              KSL Lai        Gen. Cargo     Legend             25.08.2021
                  Yang
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT              Nord           Coal           Alpine             24.08.2021
                  missisipi
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               Horizon        Palm Oil       Alpine             25.08.2021
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO             Torm           Mogas          Alpine             23.08.2021
                  Elizabeth
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Erin-P         Soya Bean      Alpine             22.08.2021
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
Cosco Haifa       Containers     Cosco shipping                    26.08.2021
Al-Deebel         LNG            GSA                                     -do-
MSC Ellen         Containers     MSC Pak                                 -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED DEPARTURES
=============================================================================
Torm              Mogas          Alpine                            26.08.2021
Elizabeth
KSL Lai           Gen. Cargo     Legend                                  -do-
Yang
Horizon           Palm Oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Nord              Coal           Alpine                                  -do-
missisipi
Sunbird           Bitumen        Trans Marine                            -do-
Arrow
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Onyx-I            Containers     Trans World                       26.08.2021
CMA CGM           Containers     CMA CGM                                 -do-
Orfeo
Rising Eagle      Rice           Crest Ocean                             -do-
At Middle
Bridge            Cement         Global                                  -do-
Sea Chance        Furnace oil    Alpine                                  -do-
Torm Leader       Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Josco Chang
Zhou              Coal           Ocean World                             -do-
IVS Phonex        Coal           Wilhelmsen                 Waiting for berth
Bulk Venus        Coal           East Wind                                  -
Ismene            Coal           Ocean World                                -
Anasa             Coal           Wilhelmsen                                 -
Chem Harvest      Palm Oil       Alpine                                     -
Silver Entalina   Diesel oil     G.A.C                                      -
Ploutos           Gas oil        Alpine                                     -
Al-Soor-II        Gas oil        G.A.C                                      -
Kara Sea          Furnace oil    Trans Marine                               -
Marvel            Furnace oil    Trans Marine                               -
Sereno            Mogas          Trans Marine                               -
Sunny Hope        Steel coil     Maritime International                     -
Lausanne          Steel coil     G.S.A                                      -
Tian Fu           General Cargo  Cosco
Ginza             Palm Oil       Alpine                                     -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Maersk Nile       Containers     Maersk Pak                        26.08.2021
MOL
Generosity        Containers     Ocean Net work                    26.08.2021
TBA               Containers                                             -do-
=============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

