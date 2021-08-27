Markets
Shipping Intelligence
27 Aug 2021
KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (August 26, 2021).
=============================================================================
ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
OP-1 Wafrah Disc. PNSC 24-08-2021
Crude Oil
OP-2 Sun Rise Disc. Gac 24-08-2021
Mogas Pakistan
OP-3 Makhambet Disc. East Wind
Fuel Oil Shipping Compan 16-08-2021
OP-3 M.T Disc. PNSC 26-08-2021
Karachi Crude Oil
B-1 Al Disc. Wilhelsmen 22-08-2021
Mahboobah Chemical Ship Services
B-2 Dm Jade Load Ethanol East Wind
Shipping Compan 23-08-2021
B-4 Szczecin Disc. Load Golden 25-08-2021
Trader Container Shipping Lines
B-5 Universe 1 Disc. WMA Ship 14-08-2021
Dap Care Services
B-7/B-6 Merry Star Disc. Load Rahmat Shipping 25-08-2021
Containers (Pvt) Ltd
B-10/B-11 Medi Zuou Disc. Wma Ship Care 22-08-2021
Dap Services
Nmb-1 Mobin Load Rice N. S Shipping 20-08-2021
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ALONGSIDE WEST WHARF
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
B-24 Cs Future Disc. General Seahawks 24-08-2021
Cargo (Pvt) Ltd
B-26/B-27 Ever Dainty Disc. Load Green Pak 26-08-2021
Container
=============================================================================
EXPECTED SAILING
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Universe 1 26-08-2021 Disc. Dap WMA Ship
Care Services
Wafrah 26-08-2021 Disc. Crude Oil PNSC
Al Mahboobah 26-08-2021 Disc. Chemical Wilhelsmen
Ship Services
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVALS
=============================================================================
PS Pisa 26-08-2021 D/68000 PNSC
Crude Oil
Bow Flower 26-08-2021 D/1800 Alpine Marine
Chemical Services
M.T Lahore 27-08-2021 D/74000 PNSC
Crude Oil
Oriental 27-08-2021 L/7000 Ethanol East Wind Shipping
Freesia Company
Sattha Bhum 27-08-2021 D/L Container United Marine
Agency
Independent 27-08-2021 D/L Container Riazeda
Spirit Pvt. Ltd
Kyoto 27-08-2021 D/L Hapag Lloyd
Express Container Pakistan
Msc Hina 27-08-2021 D/L MSC Agency
Container Pakistan
Rising Eagle 27-08-2021 L/24500 Rice Ocean World
Chanya Naree 26-08-2021 L/19950 Crystal Sea
Cement Services (Pvt)Ltd
Basrah 26-08-2021 D/15500 East Wind
Coils Shipping
KSL Laiyang 26-08-2021 D/8650 General Seahawks Asia Global
Cargo (Pvt.) Ltd
Yasemin 26-08-2021 D/1000 General Nobel Shipping
Cargo Services
=============================================================================
SHIP SAILED
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Kaimon
Galaxy 26-08-2021 Tanker -
BBC Zarate 26-08-2021 General Cargo -
Ikan Selayang 26-08-2021 Pet Coke -
Illove River 26-08-2021 Sugar -
Cma Cgm
Berlioz 26-08-2021 Container Ship -
Onyx 1 26-08-2021 Container Ship -
Kota Lumba 26-08-2021 Container Ship -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 Sunbird Bitumen Trans Marine 22.08.2021
Arrow
MW-2 KSL Lai Gen. Cargo Legend 25.08.2021
Yang
MW-4 KSL Lai Gen. Cargo Legend 25.08.2021
Yang
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT Nord Coal Alpine 24.08.2021
missisipi
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT Horizon Palm Oil Alpine 25.08.2021
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO Torm Mogas Alpine 23.08.2021
Elizabeth
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP Erin-P Soya Bean Alpine 22.08.2021
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
Cosco Haifa Containers Cosco shipping 26.08.2021
Al-Deebel LNG GSA -do-
MSC Ellen Containers MSC Pak -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED DEPARTURES
=============================================================================
Torm Mogas Alpine 26.08.2021
Elizabeth
KSL Lai Gen. Cargo Legend -do-
Yang
Horizon Palm Oil Alpine -do-
Nord Coal Alpine -do-
missisipi
Sunbird Bitumen Trans Marine -do-
Arrow
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Onyx-I Containers Trans World 26.08.2021
CMA CGM Containers CMA CGM -do-
Orfeo
Rising Eagle Rice Crest Ocean -do-
At Middle
Bridge Cement Global -do-
Sea Chance Furnace oil Alpine -do-
Torm Leader Palm oil Alpine -do-
Josco Chang
Zhou Coal Ocean World -do-
IVS Phonex Coal Wilhelmsen Waiting for berth
Bulk Venus Coal East Wind -
Ismene Coal Ocean World -
Anasa Coal Wilhelmsen -
Chem Harvest Palm Oil Alpine -
Silver Entalina Diesel oil G.A.C -
Ploutos Gas oil Alpine -
Al-Soor-II Gas oil G.A.C -
Kara Sea Furnace oil Trans Marine -
Marvel Furnace oil Trans Marine -
Sereno Mogas Trans Marine -
Sunny Hope Steel coil Maritime International -
Lausanne Steel coil G.S.A -
Tian Fu General Cargo Cosco
Ginza Palm Oil Alpine -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Maersk Nile Containers Maersk Pak 26.08.2021
MOL
Generosity Containers Ocean Net work 26.08.2021
TBA Containers -do-
=============================================================================
