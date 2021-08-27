KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (August 26, 2021).

============================================================================= ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-1 Wafrah Disc. PNSC 24-08-2021 Crude Oil OP-2 Sun Rise Disc. Gac 24-08-2021 Mogas Pakistan OP-3 Makhambet Disc. East Wind Fuel Oil Shipping Compan 16-08-2021 OP-3 M.T Disc. PNSC 26-08-2021 Karachi Crude Oil B-1 Al Disc. Wilhelsmen 22-08-2021 Mahboobah Chemical Ship Services B-2 Dm Jade Load Ethanol East Wind Shipping Compan 23-08-2021 B-4 Szczecin Disc. Load Golden 25-08-2021 Trader Container Shipping Lines B-5 Universe 1 Disc. WMA Ship 14-08-2021 Dap Care Services B-7/B-6 Merry Star Disc. Load Rahmat Shipping 25-08-2021 Containers (Pvt) Ltd B-10/B-11 Medi Zuou Disc. Wma Ship Care 22-08-2021 Dap Services Nmb-1 Mobin Load Rice N. S Shipping 20-08-2021 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ALONGSIDE WEST WHARF ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- B-24 Cs Future Disc. General Seahawks 24-08-2021 Cargo (Pvt) Ltd B-26/B-27 Ever Dainty Disc. Load Green Pak 26-08-2021 Container ============================================================================= EXPECTED SAILING ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Universe 1 26-08-2021 Disc. Dap WMA Ship Care Services Wafrah 26-08-2021 Disc. Crude Oil PNSC Al Mahboobah 26-08-2021 Disc. Chemical Wilhelsmen Ship Services ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVALS ============================================================================= PS Pisa 26-08-2021 D/68000 PNSC Crude Oil Bow Flower 26-08-2021 D/1800 Alpine Marine Chemical Services M.T Lahore 27-08-2021 D/74000 PNSC Crude Oil Oriental 27-08-2021 L/7000 Ethanol East Wind Shipping Freesia Company Sattha Bhum 27-08-2021 D/L Container United Marine Agency Independent 27-08-2021 D/L Container Riazeda Spirit Pvt. Ltd Kyoto 27-08-2021 D/L Hapag Lloyd Express Container Pakistan Msc Hina 27-08-2021 D/L MSC Agency Container Pakistan Rising Eagle 27-08-2021 L/24500 Rice Ocean World Chanya Naree 26-08-2021 L/19950 Crystal Sea Cement Services (Pvt)Ltd Basrah 26-08-2021 D/15500 East Wind Coils Shipping KSL Laiyang 26-08-2021 D/8650 General Seahawks Asia Global Cargo (Pvt.) Ltd Yasemin 26-08-2021 D/1000 General Nobel Shipping Cargo Services ============================================================================= SHIP SAILED ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Kaimon Galaxy 26-08-2021 Tanker - BBC Zarate 26-08-2021 General Cargo - Ikan Selayang 26-08-2021 Pet Coke - Illove River 26-08-2021 Sugar - Cma Cgm Berlioz 26-08-2021 Container Ship - Onyx 1 26-08-2021 Container Ship - Kota Lumba 26-08-2021 Container Ship - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Sunbird Bitumen Trans Marine 22.08.2021 Arrow MW-2 KSL Lai Gen. Cargo Legend 25.08.2021 Yang MW-4 KSL Lai Gen. Cargo Legend 25.08.2021 Yang ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PIBT Nord Coal Alpine 24.08.2021 missisipi ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT Horizon Palm Oil Alpine 25.08.2021 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO Torm Mogas Alpine 23.08.2021 Elizabeth ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Erin-P Soya Bean Alpine 22.08.2021 ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= Cosco Haifa Containers Cosco shipping 26.08.2021 Al-Deebel LNG GSA -do- MSC Ellen Containers MSC Pak -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED DEPARTURES ============================================================================= Torm Mogas Alpine 26.08.2021 Elizabeth KSL Lai Gen. Cargo Legend -do- Yang Horizon Palm Oil Alpine -do- Nord Coal Alpine -do- missisipi Sunbird Bitumen Trans Marine -do- Arrow ============================================================================= OUTER ANCHORAGE ============================================================================= Onyx-I Containers Trans World 26.08.2021 CMA CGM Containers CMA CGM -do- Orfeo Rising Eagle Rice Crest Ocean -do- At Middle Bridge Cement Global -do- Sea Chance Furnace oil Alpine -do- Torm Leader Palm oil Alpine -do- Josco Chang Zhou Coal Ocean World -do- IVS Phonex Coal Wilhelmsen Waiting for berth Bulk Venus Coal East Wind - Ismene Coal Ocean World - Anasa Coal Wilhelmsen - Chem Harvest Palm Oil Alpine - Silver Entalina Diesel oil G.A.C - Ploutos Gas oil Alpine - Al-Soor-II Gas oil G.A.C - Kara Sea Furnace oil Trans Marine - Marvel Furnace oil Trans Marine - Sereno Mogas Trans Marine - Sunny Hope Steel coil Maritime International - Lausanne Steel coil G.S.A - Tian Fu General Cargo Cosco Ginza Palm Oil Alpine - ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= Maersk Nile Containers Maersk Pak 26.08.2021 MOL Generosity Containers Ocean Net work 26.08.2021 TBA Containers -do- =============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021