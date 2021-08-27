KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Thursday (August 26, 2021).

================================================================================ CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ================================================================================ Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares ================================================================================ Next Capital A.Shah Ghazi Sugar 144,500 13.62 Arif Habib Ltd. 10,000 15.56 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 154,500 13.75 Khadim Ali S. Bukhari Sec. Aisha Steel Mills 500 25.99 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 25.99 JS Global Cap. Engro Fertilizers 1,000 77.20 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 77.20 Fikree's (SMC) NetSol Technologies 1,000 151.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 151.00 Axis Global Oil & Gas Developmen 2,000 92.40 Axis Global 2,000 92.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4,000 92.20 Fikree's (SMC) Pak Elektron 7,000 32.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 7,000 32.50 Darson Sec. Pakistan Stock Exchange 550,000 28.55 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 550,000 28.55 AKD Sec. Service Fabrics (R) 100,000 6.00 Rafi Sec. 74,300 5.50 MRA Sec. 75,000 5.75 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 249,300 5.78 Arif Habib Ltd. Thatta Cement Co. Ltd 24,000 30.20 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 24,000 30.20 Khadim Ali S. Bukhari Sec. The Organic Meat Co. 100 42.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100 42.00 ================================================================================ Total Turnover 991,400 ================================================================================

