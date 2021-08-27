Markets
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on...
27 Aug 2021
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Thursday (August 26, 2021).
================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
================================================================================
Next Capital A.Shah Ghazi Sugar 144,500 13.62
Arif Habib Ltd. 10,000 15.56
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 154,500 13.75
Khadim Ali S.
Bukhari Sec. Aisha Steel Mills 500 25.99
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 25.99
JS Global Cap. Engro Fertilizers 1,000 77.20
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 77.20
Fikree's (SMC) NetSol Technologies 1,000 151.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 151.00
Axis Global Oil & Gas Developmen 2,000 92.40
Axis Global 2,000 92.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4,000 92.20
Fikree's (SMC) Pak Elektron 7,000 32.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 7,000 32.50
Darson Sec. Pakistan Stock Exchange 550,000 28.55
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 550,000 28.55
AKD Sec. Service Fabrics (R) 100,000 6.00
Rafi Sec. 74,300 5.50
MRA Sec. 75,000 5.75
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 249,300 5.78
Arif Habib Ltd. Thatta Cement Co. Ltd 24,000 30.20
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 24,000 30.20
Khadim Ali S.
Bukhari Sec. The Organic Meat Co. 100 42.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100 42.00
================================================================================
Total Turnover 991,400
================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.