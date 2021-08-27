ANL 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.93%)
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Thursday (August 26, 2021).

================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
================================================================================
Member                      Company                         Turnover       Rates
Name                                                       of Shares
================================================================================
Next Capital                A.Shah Ghazi Sugar               144,500       13.62
Arif Habib Ltd.                                               10,000       15.56
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         154,500       13.75
Khadim Ali S.
Bukhari Sec.                Aisha Steel Mills                    500       25.99
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             500       25.99
JS Global Cap.              Engro Fertilizers                  1,000       77.20
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           1,000       77.20
Fikree's (SMC)              NetSol Technologies                1,000      151.00
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           1,000      151.00
Axis Global                 Oil & Gas Developmen               2,000       92.40
Axis Global                                                    2,000       92.00
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           4,000       92.20
Fikree's (SMC)              Pak Elektron                       7,000       32.50
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           7,000       32.50
Darson Sec.                 Pakistan Stock Exchange          550,000       28.55
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         550,000       28.55
AKD Sec.                    Service Fabrics (R)              100,000        6.00
Rafi Sec.                                                     74,300        5.50
MRA Sec.                                                      75,000        5.75
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         249,300        5.78
Arif Habib Ltd.             Thatta Cement Co. Ltd             24,000       30.20
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          24,000       30.20
Khadim Ali S.
Bukhari Sec.                The Organic Meat Co.                 100       42.00
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             100       42.00
================================================================================
                            Total Turnover                   991,400
================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

