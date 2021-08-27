ANL 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.93%)
Recorder Report 27 Aug 2021

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Allied Bank Ltd#                  20-08-2021   27-08-2021   27-08-2021
Husein Sugar Mills Ltd#           24-08-2021   27-08-2021   27-08-2021
Ghani Global Holdings Ltd#        23-08-2021   28-08-2021   28-08-2021
Highnoon Laboratories Ltd#        23-08-2021   31-08-2021   31-08-2021
(SBLTFC) Samba Bank Ltd           25-08-2021   31-08-2021
Pak Suzuki Motor Company
Ltd#                              25-08-2021   31-08-2021   31-08-2021
(PESC1) Pakistan Energy
Sukuk-I Power Holding Ltd         25-08-2021   31-08-2021
(BIPLSC) BankIslami Pakistan
Ltd                               30-08-2021   31-08-2021
United Bank Ltd                   28-08-2021   03-09-2021   40%(ii)       26-08-2021
(JSTFC11) Jahangir Siddiqui &
Co. Ltd                           30-08-2021   06-09-2021
JS Global Capital Ltd             01-09-2021   07-09-2021   100%(i)       30-08-2021
Allied Bank Ltd                   01-09-2021   07-09-2021   20%(ii)       30-08-2021
Rafhan Maize Products Company
Ltd#                              01-09-2021   07-09-2021   07-09-2021
Jubilee Life Insurance Company
Ltd                               03-09-2021   09-09-2021   30%(i)        01-09-2021
Habib Metropolitan Bank Ltd       03-09-2021   10-09-2021   20%(i)        01-09-2021
EFU Life Assurance Ltd            08-09-2021   14-09-2021   15%(ii)       06-09-2021
EFU General Insurance Ltd         09-09-2021   15-09-2021   15%(ii)       07-09-2021
Unilever Pakistna Foods Ltd       09-09-2021   15-09-2021   1510%(ii)     07-09-2021
Engro Polymer & Chemicals
Ltd-Prefrence Shares              10-09-2021   16-09-2021   2.7%(ii)      08-09-2021
Engro Powergen Qadirpur Ltd       10-09-2021   16-09-2021   15%(i)        08-09-2021
Engro Polymer & Chemicals Ltd     10-09-2021   16-09-2021   70%(ii)       08-09-2021
(AKBLTFC7) Askari Bank Ltd        10-09-2021   17-09-2021
(KELSC4) K-Electric Ltd           10-09-2021   17-09-2021
Meezan Bank Ltd                   13-09-2021   17-09-2021   15%(ii),15%B  09-09-2021
Habib Bank Ltd                    12-09-2021   18-09-2021   17.50%(ii)    09-09-2021
Standard Chartered Bank(Pakistan)
Ltd                               13-09-2021   19-09-2021   12.5%(i)      09-09-2021
MCB Bank Ltd                      13-09-2021   20-09-2021   50%(ii)       09-09-2021
Rafhan Maize Products Company Ltd 14-09-2021   20-09-2021   1500%(ii)     10-09-2021
Engro Fertilizers Ltd             14-09-2021   20-09-2021   40%(ii)       10-09-2021
Bank ALfalah Ltd                  15-09-2021   21-09-2021   20%(i)        13-09-2021
Cherat Packaging Ltd              15-09-2021   21-09-2021   40%(F)        13-09-2021      21-09-2021
Colgate-Palmolive(Pakistan)
Ltd                               15-09-2021   21-09-2021   240%(F),15%B  13-09-2021      21-09-2021
Next Capital Ltd                  15-09-2021   22-09-2021   NIL           22-09-2021
Pakistan Oilfields Ltd            16-09-2021   22-09-2021   300%(F)       14-09-2021      22-09-2021
Attock Refinery Ltd               16-09-2021   22-09-2021   NIL           22-09-2021
Attock Petroleum Ltd              16-09-2021   22-09-2021   245%(F)       14-09-2021      22-09-2021
Century Paper & Board Mills
Ltd                               17-09-2021   23-09-2021   15%(F),15%B   15-09-2021      23-09-2021
Pakistan Cables Ltd               17-09-2021   24-09-2021   80%(F)        15-09-2021      24-09-2021
(BAFLTFC6) Bank Alfalah Ltd       11-09-2021   25-09-2021
Arif Habib Ltd                    18-09-2021   25-09-2021   100%(F),10%B  16-09-2021      25-09-2021
Lucky Cement Ltd                  14-09-2021   28-09-2021   NIL           28-09-2021
Gadoon Textile Mills Ltd          21-09-2021   28-09-2021   120%(F)       17-09-2021      28-09-2021
Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd      22-09-2021   28-09-2021   26%(ii)       20-09-2021
Kohinoor Textile Mills Ltd        22-09-2021   28-09-2021   10%(F)        20-09-2021      28-09-2021
Maple Leaf Cement Factory Ltd     22-09-2021   28-09-2021   NIL           28-09-2021
International Steels Ltd          21-09-2021   29-09-2021   70%(F)        17-09-2021      29-09-2021
Cyan Ltd                          23-09-2021   29-09-2021   60%(i)        21-09-2021
ICI Pakistan Ltd                  23-09-2021   29-09-2021   200%(F)       21-09-2021      29-09-2021
Pakistan International Bulk
Terminal Ltd                      23-09-2021   30-09-2021   NIL           30-09-2021
Emco Industries Ltd               23-09-2021   30-09-2021   10%(F)        21-09-2021      30-09-2021
Panther Tyres Ltd                 24-09-2021   30-09-2021   20%(F),20%B   22-09-2021      30-09-2021
Pakistan Refinery Ltd             08-10-2021   14-10-2021   NIL           14-10-2021
Pakgen Power Ltd                  12-10-2021   18-10-2021   10%(i)        08-10-2021
Lalpir Power Ltd                  12-10-2021   18-10-2021   10%(i)        08-10-2021
Engro Corporation Ltd             13-10-2021   19-10-2021   70%(ii)       11-10-2021
Amreli Steels Ltd                 12-10-2021   21-10-2021   NIL           21-10-2021
Attock Cement Pakistan Ltd        14-10-2021   21-10-2021   40%(F)        12-10-2021      21-10-2021
National Refinery Ltd             14-10-2021   21-10-2021   100%(F)       12-10-2021      21-10-2021
Kot Addu Power Company Ltd        15-10-2021   22-10-2021   35%(F)        13-10-2021      22-10-2021
Pakistan State Oil Company Ltd    15-10-2021   26-10-2021   100%(F)       13-10-2021      26-10-2021
MCB-Arif Habib Savings &
Investments Ltd                   19-10-2021   26-10-2021   27.5%(F)      15-10-2021      26-10-2021
Synthetic Products Enterprises
Ltd                               21-10-2021   27-10-2021   5%(F),8%B     19-10-2021      27-10-2021
Crescent Steel & Allied Products
Ltd                               21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL           28-10-2021
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

