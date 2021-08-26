ANL 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.93%)
ASC 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.23%)
ASL 25.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.13%)
BOP 8.86 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.91%)
BYCO 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.03%)
FCCL 21.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.23%)
FFBL 25.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.92%)
FFL 19.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.87%)
FNEL 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-5.06%)
GGGL 23.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-3.34%)
GGL 42.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.35 (-7.31%)
HUMNL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.89%)
JSCL 20.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-3.86%)
KAPCO 38.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.37%)
KEL 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.58%)
MDTL 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.58%)
MLCF 42.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.76%)
NETSOL 149.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-1.64%)
PACE 6.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.2%)
PAEL 32.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.03%)
PIBTL 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.86%)
POWER 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.93%)
PRL 22.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.12%)
PTC 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.48%)
SILK 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.14%)
SNGP 47.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-3.01%)
TELE 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.19%)
TRG 159.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-1.25%)
UNITY 38.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.65%)
WTL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.81%)
BR100 5,120 Decreased By ▼ -61.92 (-1.19%)
BR30 25,106 Decreased By ▼ -465.45 (-1.82%)
KSE100 47,363 Decreased By ▼ -272.63 (-0.57%)
KSE30 18,954 Decreased By ▼ -136.23 (-0.71%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,320
8524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,140,411
4,55324hr
7.41% positivity
Sindh
425,570
Punjab
385,258
Balochistan
32,014
Islamabad
97,542
KPK
158,964
Sri Lankan shares gain for fourth session as industrial stocks jump

  • The CSE All-Share index which rose as much as 2.38% during the session, closed up 1.87% at 8,920.71 points
Reuters Updated 26 Aug 2021

Sri Lankan shares closed higher for a fourth straight session on Thursday, helped by a rally in the industrial sector.

The CSE All-Share index which rose as much as 2.38% during the session, closed up 1.87% at 8,920.71 points.

The benchmark index has risen more than 8% for the week.

Industrial conglomerates Hayleys Plc and Expolanka Holdings Plc were the top boosts to the index, rising 18.1% and 22.8%, respectively.

Sri Lanka reported 198 fatalities due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 7,948.

Sri Lankan shares close at over 6-month high as financials surge

COVID-19 cases rose by 4,483 in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 407,768, even as the island-nation remains under a 10-day lockdown.

Data from Johns Hopkins University showed the country has fully vaccinated 27.29% of its population so far.

Thirty three stocks hit fresh highs, while 28 companies hit new lows on the main exchange, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

Sri Lankan shares CSE All Share Index industrial and financial stocks

Sri Lankan shares gain for fourth session as industrial stocks jump

