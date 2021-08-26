ANL 27.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.86%)
ASC 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.7%)
ASL 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.58%)
BOP 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
BYCO 9.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
FCCL 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.46%)
FFBL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.15%)
FFL 19.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.94%)
FNEL 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.06%)
GGGL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.04%)
GGL 43.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.64 (-5.76%)
HUMNL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.2%)
JSCL 21.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.25%)
KAPCO 39.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.19%)
KEL 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
MDTL 3.42 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 43.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.91%)
NETSOL 150.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.5%)
PACE 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.53%)
PAEL 33.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
PIBTL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
POWER 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.25%)
PRL 22.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.63%)
PTC 11.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
SILK 1.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.9%)
TELE 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.33%)
TRG 160.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-0.97%)
UNITY 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.31%)
WTL 3.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,144 Decreased By ▼ -37.72 (-0.73%)
BR30 25,280 Decreased By ▼ -291.52 (-1.14%)
KSE100 47,520 Decreased By ▼ -116.02 (-0.24%)
KSE30 19,020 Decreased By ▼ -70.02 (-0.37%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,320
8524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,140,411
4,55324hr
7.41% positivity
Sindh
425,570
Punjab
385,258
Balochistan
32,014
Islamabad
97,542
KPK
158,964
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China stocks snap 3-day rising streak as property market slowdown weighs

  • The blue-chip CSI300 index closed 2% lower at 4,801.61 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.2% to 3,501.66 points
Reuters 26 Aug 2021

SHANGHAI: China stocks snapped a three-day winning streak to end lower on Thursday, as tech shares stepped back after a sharp rebound, while a government-induced slowdown in the country's property market deepened concerns over the economic health.

** Investors also looked towards the Jackson Hole Symposium for assurances that the Federal Reserve won't be rushing in to tighten policy, a move that could trigger capital outflows from emerging markets.

** The blue-chip CSI300 index closed 2% lower at 4,801.61 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.2% to 3,501.66 points.

** China's tech-heavy STAR 50 Index slumped nearly 3% to its lowest closing level in two months. Shenzhen's start-up board ChiNext lost 2%.

** China has cracked down on private tutoring, brought monopolistic tech giants to their knees, and stepped up curbs on home-buying.

** "Gaming regulation and tighter control of content dissemination are on the way, and the word 'Common Prosperity' is being used more and more in government speeches indicating higher taxes and more redistribution," wrote Peter Garnry, head of equity strategy at SAXO Bank.

** "China's next Party Congress is set for October 2022, and thus, the political sphere could continue to cast a shadow over the Chinese equity market," Garnry said.

** China's real-estate stocks fell nearly 2% as concerns deepen that draconian government curbs could hurt developers' profitability.

** China Evergrande Group, China's most indebted property developer, forecast a slump of as much as 39% in its first-half profit, citing a drop in selling prices and higher expenses.

** Growth in China's home prices is expected to slow more than initially expected this year, as more cities implement curbs to stabilise their real-estate markets and banks maintain tight credit quotas for developers, a Reuters poll showed.

** China's banking shares fell sharply, amid fears that lenders' asset quality could suffer in a slowing property market, and a decelerating economy.

** Battery giant CATL wiped out early gains and ended the session down 1.7%, despite its stellar earnings, after a state media said stocks related to China's new energy vehicle sector were overheating.

Federal Reserve China stocks CSI300 index closed

China stocks snap 3-day rising streak as property market slowdown weighs

Steel, oil & ghee industry supplies: New tax law may grant exemption from 3pc further GST

Tax reforms: Businessmen will be taken into confidence: Ashfaq

Cyber-attack on FBR data: Govt decides to hire services of Irish company

Pakistan's Covid-19 positivity shoots to 7.4%, active cases jump to 92,244

Western nations warn of terror threat at Kabul airport

Import of sugar, wheat approved by ECC

SBP chief informs MFPCB about monetary policy stance

Putin, Xi agree to jointly combat Afghanistan ‘threats’

Slow Covid vaccination to cost global economy $2.3trn

WB ‘deeply concerned,’ pauses aid to Afghanistan

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters