Goal to become a world champion in boxing, says Feroze Khan

Ace Pakistani actor, model and video jockey Feroze Khan shared that his goal is to become a world champion in boxing and plans to fight against top boxers in the world.

The actor has stunned the audience with his brilliant acting in recent drama Khuda aur Mohabbat 3 and is famous for his appearance in Khaani, Gul-e-Rana, Ishqiya and many others. He began his career on television in 2014 but now plans to switch careers.

In an interview with ARY News, he revealed that he wants to become a world champion in boxing. "It’s a risky career swap for me but my aim now is to accomplish my goal to become a world champion in boxing," Feroze shared. "And for that, I am training hard with a professional boxing coach."

He shared that this decision wasn't made overnight and thought long about pursuing boxing and its effect on his acting career. "I ask myself ‘What am I doing here?’ But now, it has become a passion and dream to do something big in boxing," he stated.

The actor also shared his training routine and said, "I have been training boxing for months now. It’s hard but not impossible. I train for hours and hours on my skill, fitness, and mindset." He continued that it will take almost an year worth of training before his first amateur fight.

"I also have plans to go and train in the United States as my main goal is to fight against top boxers in the world," Feroze added.

Feroze Khan is an eminent and accomplished star and we can't wait for his debut as a boxer.