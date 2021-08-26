ANL 27.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.57%)
ASC 18.85 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.18%)
ASL 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.78%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
BYCO 9.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
FCCL 21.83 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.6%)
FFBL 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
FFL 19.71 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.66%)
FNEL 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.21%)
GGGL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.61%)
GGL 45.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.09%)
HUMNL 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.1%)
JSCL 21.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.41%)
KAPCO 39.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.66%)
KEL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.88%)
MLCF 43.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
NETSOL 151.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.03%)
PACE 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
PAEL 32.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.27%)
PIBTL 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.38%)
POWER 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
PRL 22.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
PTC 11.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
SILK 1.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.57%)
SNGP 48.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.45%)
TELE 17.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.97%)
TRG 160.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-0.94%)
UNITY 38.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
WTL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
BR100 5,170 Decreased By ▼ -11.46 (-0.22%)
BR30 25,473 Decreased By ▼ -98.21 (-0.38%)
KSE100 47,654 Increased By ▲ 18.24 (0.04%)
KSE30 19,049 Decreased By ▼ -41.53 (-0.22%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,320
8524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,140,411
4,55324hr
7.41% positivity
Sindh
425,570
Punjab
385,258
Balochistan
32,014
Islamabad
97,542
KPK
158,964
US oil may test support at $66.96

  • A break above $68.35 could confirm the extension of the uptrend towards $69.73-$71.45 range
Reuters 26 Aug 2021

SINGAPORE: US oil may test a support at $66.96 per barrel, a break below which could cause a fall to $65.24.

The contract failed to break a resistance at $68.35 per barrel.

The failure triggered a pullback towards a falling trendline which establishes a support around $65.24.

A break above $68.35 could confirm the extension of the uptrend towards $69.73-$71.45 range.

On the daily chart, the candlestick on Wednesday looks much smaller than the preceding two.

Such a combination suggests a dissipation of the bullish momentum. Even though oil has broken $67.12, it may pull back towards this former resistance first, instead of rising towards $69.44.

A break below $67.12 may open the way towards $64.79, which is near $65.24 (hourly chart).

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

