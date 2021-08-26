US oil may test support at $66.96

SINGAPORE: US oil may test a support at $66.96 per barrel, a break below which could cause a fall to $65.24.

The contract failed to break a resistance at $68.35 per barrel.

The failure triggered a pullback towards a falling trendline which establishes a support around $65.24.

A break above $68.35 could confirm the extension of the uptrend towards $69.73-$71.45 range.

On the daily chart, the candlestick on Wednesday looks much smaller than the preceding two.

Such a combination suggests a dissipation of the bullish momentum. Even though oil has broken $67.12, it may pull back towards this former resistance first, instead of rising towards $69.44.

A break below $67.12 may open the way towards $64.79, which is near $65.24 (hourly chart).

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.