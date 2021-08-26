ANL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.79%)
ASC 18.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.38%)
ASL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.58%)
BOP 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.79%)
BYCO 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.32%)
FCCL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.69%)
FFBL 26.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 19.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.86%)
FNEL 9.49 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.17%)
GGGL 24.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.45%)
GGL 45.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-5.41%)
HUMNL 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.33%)
JSCL 21.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.73%)
KAPCO 39.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.53%)
KEL 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
MDTL 3.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.66%)
MLCF 43.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.23%)
NETSOL 151.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.30 (-2.13%)
PACE 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.51%)
PAEL 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.35%)
PIBTL 10.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.43%)
POWER 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.08%)
PRL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.89%)
PTC 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.14%)
SILK 1.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 48.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-2.06%)
TELE 17.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.01%)
TRG 161.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-1.06%)
UNITY 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.04%)
WTL 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.61%)
BR100 5,182 Decreased By ▼ -30.71 (-0.59%)
BR30 25,571 Decreased By ▼ -305.55 (-1.18%)
KSE100 47,636 Decreased By ▼ -192.81 (-0.4%)
KSE30 19,090 Decreased By ▼ -75.89 (-0.4%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,220
14124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,135,858
4,19924hr
6.84% positivity
Sindh
424,139
Punjab
383,742
Balochistan
31,928
Islamabad
96,980
KPK
158,243
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

‘ESUP Book’ launched

26 Aug 2021

KARACHI: English Speaking Union of Pakistan (ESUP) launched “ESUP Book” on its 60th anniversary and the ceremony was attended by a good number of people representing different sections of the society besides diplomats of many countries.

The book reflected the journey of ESU in Pakistan and the extra-ordinary contribution made by many people over six decades making it a prestigious organisation recognized in the world. It also included messages from the office bearers of ESUP’s parent organization English Speaking Union which was established in United Kingdom on June 28, 1918. Besides, there are messages of President Dr. Arif Alvi and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister on Law and Administrator of the City, Barrister Murtaza Wahab Siddiqui was the chief guest and other prominent personalities were ESUP President Aziz Memon, Secretary General Majyed Aziz, Senior Vice President Kaleem Farooqui, former federal information minister and senior journalist Kazi Assad Abid, ESUP former president Kader Jaffar and Consul Generals of Japan, Korea, Germany, Indonesia, Vietnam and other countries. President ESUP Aziz Memon, Secretary General Majyed Aziz and Senior Vice President Kaleem Farooqui highlighted the role of ESU in fostering cultural links among the people of different countries.

Aziz Memon said ESU’s Pakistan Chapter (ESUP) was formed in 1961 by a group of well-known personalities who included Ahmed Jaffer and Dinshaw Avari. The recent past presidents included Kader Jaffer, Byram Avari, Mrs Shahida Jameel and Hussain Haroon. He pointed out that former commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shahlwani had approved to provide space in Ferere Hall for ESUP’s office but could not materialize so far. He expressed desire that ESUP’s Executive Committee members wanted to call on Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to discuss the issues facing ESUP. He described the publishing of the book on 60th anniversary of ESUP very successful effort by the office bearers.

ESUP’s Secretary General Majyed Aziz said English Speaking Union was an independent, non-political body operating with the support of many distinguished figures from both the public and private sectors. Corporate members support ESU’s activities through sponsorship of individual awards and events. Its headquarters are in London under Director General and in UK alone it had more than 6000 members in 35 local branches.

SVP Kaleem Farooqui spoke of ESUP’s role in promoting English language and disseminating information on important subjects including the economy of the country by arranging lectures by very distinguished personalities from different fields.

On this occasion, City Administrator Murtaza Wahab Siddiqui pledged to come to the expectations of Karachiites with the best use of the available resources for uplift of the city. He identified that collection and disposal of solid waste and provision of clean drinking water were the main challenges for the city administration. He sought the people’s cooperation and partnership in collection of garbage as the civic agencies and the provincial government could not deliver much without their support. He spoke of the initiatives so far taken and those in pipeline for strengthening infrastructure of the city and resolve the civic issues.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Syed Murad Ali Shah Arif Alvi Murtaza Wahab Siddiqui nglish Speaking Union of Pakistan

‘ESUP Book’ launched

Import of sugar, wheat approved by ECC

Steel, oil & ghee industry supplies: New tax law may grant exemption from 3pc further GST

Slow Covid vaccination to cost global economy $2.3trn

Tax reforms: Businessmen will be taken into confidence: Ashfaq

Cyber-attack on FBR data: Govt decides to hire services of Irish company

Putin, Xi agree to jointly combat Afghanistan ‘threats’

WB ‘deeply concerned,’ pauses aid to Afghanistan

Tajikistan says it will not recognise exclusively Taliban Afghan govt

Putin, Imran discuss Afghan govt formation

SBP chief informs MFPCB about monetary policy stance

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.