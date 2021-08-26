‘MQM has always fanned ethnic sentiments to create rifts among people’: Imtiaz

KARACHI: Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Sheikh on Wednesday said that MQM always provokes ethnic sentiments to create rifts among people, however, its politics has been rejected by the people living in Sindh.

People do live in Karachi and Sindh with love, peace and mutual harmony, even during elections, while MQM plays Muhajir card to gain sympathy, but the people of this city have rejected this style of ethnic politics.

Addressing a press conference at Sindh Assembly Building on Wednesday Imtiaz Sheikh also blamed federal government of PTI for ‘constantly abusing’ Sindh province and he said PPP will continue to raise voice against these injustices at every forum.

Imtiaz Sheikh said that people are being fired from Sui Southern Gas Company and other institutions. He said the Sindh government will resist such efforts.

Imtiaz Sheikh said approval of increase in life-saving drug prices is an anti-people move, the sharp rise in the prices of medicines and foodstuffs has made people’s lives miserable and the federal government and its allies do not realise plight of the people.

Imtiaz Sheikh said that due to incompetence of the federal government in the energy sector, several projects in Sindh to generate electricity from solar energy and coal have been delayed due to the incompetence of the federal government and it is taking U-turns again and again.

Imtiaz Sheikh said that after the budget, prices of petroleum were increased several times and now petrol and dollar prices have reached at the highest level in history.

Imtiaz Sheikh said that Sindh is an important province in terms of available blessings for solar energy and wind power but the PTI government is planning against it that is causing loss of billions of rupees to the national exchequer.

Imtiaz Sheikh said that the federal government should stop making hostile decisions against Sindh. The people of urban Sindh and rural Sindh are dissatisfied with the policies of the federal government. Cities, towns and villages of Sindh are being subjected to 18 to 20 hours electricity load-shedding. Many villages in Sindh are without electricity for weeks.

K-Electric, HESCO, and SEPCO’s performance is very poor, these federally run companies do not even repair broken wires and transformers, which has made people’s lives miserable.

He said that not a single promise of the Prime Minister regarding Sindh has been fulfilled and the people of Sindh are suffering the consequences.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021