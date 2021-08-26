ANL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.79%)
ASC 18.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.38%)
ASL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.58%)
BOP 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.79%)
BYCO 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.32%)
FCCL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.69%)
FFBL 26.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 19.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.86%)
FNEL 9.49 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.17%)
GGGL 24.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.45%)
GGL 45.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-5.41%)
HUMNL 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.33%)
JSCL 21.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.73%)
KAPCO 39.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.53%)
KEL 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
MDTL 3.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.66%)
MLCF 43.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.23%)
NETSOL 151.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.30 (-2.13%)
PACE 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.51%)
PAEL 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.35%)
PIBTL 10.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.43%)
POWER 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.08%)
PRL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.89%)
PTC 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.14%)
SILK 1.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 48.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-2.06%)
TELE 17.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.01%)
TRG 161.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-1.06%)
UNITY 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.04%)
WTL 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.61%)
BR100 5,182 Decreased By ▼ -30.71 (-0.59%)
BR30 25,571 Decreased By ▼ -305.55 (-1.18%)
KSE100 47,636 Decreased By ▼ -192.81 (-0.4%)
KSE30 19,090 Decreased By ▼ -75.89 (-0.4%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,220
14124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,135,858
4,19924hr
6.84% positivity
Sindh
424,139
Punjab
383,742
Balochistan
31,928
Islamabad
96,980
KPK
158,243
‘MQM has always fanned ethnic sentiments to create rifts among people’: Imtiaz

Recorder Report 26 Aug 2021

KARACHI: Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Sheikh on Wednesday said that MQM always provokes ethnic sentiments to create rifts among people, however, its politics has been rejected by the people living in Sindh.

People do live in Karachi and Sindh with love, peace and mutual harmony, even during elections, while MQM plays Muhajir card to gain sympathy, but the people of this city have rejected this style of ethnic politics.

Addressing a press conference at Sindh Assembly Building on Wednesday Imtiaz Sheikh also blamed federal government of PTI for ‘constantly abusing’ Sindh province and he said PPP will continue to raise voice against these injustices at every forum.

Imtiaz Sheikh said that people are being fired from Sui Southern Gas Company and other institutions. He said the Sindh government will resist such efforts.

Imtiaz Sheikh said approval of increase in life-saving drug prices is an anti-people move, the sharp rise in the prices of medicines and foodstuffs has made people’s lives miserable and the federal government and its allies do not realise plight of the people.

Imtiaz Sheikh said that due to incompetence of the federal government in the energy sector, several projects in Sindh to generate electricity from solar energy and coal have been delayed due to the incompetence of the federal government and it is taking U-turns again and again.

Imtiaz Sheikh said that after the budget, prices of petroleum were increased several times and now petrol and dollar prices have reached at the highest level in history.

Imtiaz Sheikh said that Sindh is an important province in terms of available blessings for solar energy and wind power but the PTI government is planning against it that is causing loss of billions of rupees to the national exchequer.

Imtiaz Sheikh said that the federal government should stop making hostile decisions against Sindh. The people of urban Sindh and rural Sindh are dissatisfied with the policies of the federal government. Cities, towns and villages of Sindh are being subjected to 18 to 20 hours electricity load-shedding. Many villages in Sindh are without electricity for weeks.

K-Electric, HESCO, and SEPCO’s performance is very poor, these federally run companies do not even repair broken wires and transformers, which has made people’s lives miserable.

He said that not a single promise of the Prime Minister regarding Sindh has been fulfilled and the people of Sindh are suffering the consequences.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

