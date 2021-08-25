ANL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.79%)
ASC 18.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.38%)
ASL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.58%)
BOP 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.79%)
BYCO 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.32%)
FCCL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.69%)
FFBL 26.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 19.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.86%)
FNEL 9.49 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.17%)
GGGL 24.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.45%)
GGL 45.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-5.41%)
HUMNL 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.33%)
JSCL 21.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.73%)
KAPCO 39.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.53%)
KEL 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
MDTL 3.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.66%)
MLCF 43.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.23%)
NETSOL 151.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.30 (-2.13%)
PACE 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.51%)
PAEL 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.35%)
PIBTL 10.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.43%)
POWER 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.08%)
PRL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.89%)
PTC 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.14%)
SILK 1.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 48.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-2.06%)
TELE 17.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.01%)
TRG 161.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-1.06%)
UNITY 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.04%)
WTL 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.61%)
BR100 5,182 Decreased By ▼ -30.71 (-0.59%)
BR30 25,571 Decreased By ▼ -305.55 (-1.18%)
KSE100 47,636 Decreased By ▼ -192.81 (-0.4%)
KSE30 19,090 Decreased By ▼ -75.89 (-0.4%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,220
14124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,135,858
4,19924hr
6.84% positivity
Sindh
424,139
Punjab
383,742
Balochistan
31,928
Islamabad
96,980
KPK
158,243
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Nasdaq, S&P 500 again end US trading at records

  • The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index finished up 0.2 percent at 15,041.86, setting a new all-time high for the third straight day.
AFP Updated 26 Aug 2021

NEW YORK: Wall Street indices closed at records again on Wednesday, as traders bet the current wave of Covid-19 infections will dissipate, allowing the world's largest economy to continue recovering.

The broad-based S&P 500 closed 0.2 percent higher at 4,496.19, its second consecutive record.

The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index finished up 0.2 percent at 15,041.86, setting a new all-time high for the third straight day.

The benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.1 percent to end at 35,405.50.

"The rebound for stocks has come amid cooling concerns about the global spread of the Delta variant, as data suggests cases may be peaking and as the (US Food and Drug Administration) fully approved a coronavirus vaccine this week," analysts from Charles Schwab investment bank said.

The fast-spreading variant of the coronavirus had caused traders to pull back in recent weeks on worries that it would again complicate the business climate.

Nasdaq scales new peak; Fed caution keeps S&P 500, Dow muted

However, the week is not over yet. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is due to speak on Friday at a central banking conference, and traders are waiting to see if he gives any details on shifts in the easy money policies that have been credited with fueling recent equity rallies.

The only major economic report on Wednesday was the Commerce Department data showing a slight dip in orders for big-ticket manufactured goods last month, though defense orders kept spending from a worse slump.

Among individual shares, Boeing dropped 0.2 percent after the Federal Aviation Administration announced it would open a review of the company's operations to follow up on feedback from inspectors showing many feel they are unable to share their concerns with regulators.

Delta Air Lines gained 1.9 percent after it said it would impose a $200 monthly surcharge on employees who do not get vaccinated against Covid-19.

Coronavirus Wall Street S&P 500 NASDAQ Dow Jones Industrial Average Jerome Powell Charles Schwab

Nasdaq, S&P 500 again end US trading at records

Taliban agree to let Afghans leave after Aug 31: German envoy

PM inaugurates Pakistan's first 'smart forest' in Sheikhupura

Taliban appoint senior veterans to key ministerial posts

Govt will not allow TTP to carry out terrorism in Pakistan: interior minister

Rupee's fall continues, drops to 11-month low against US dollar

Changan Pakistan increases car prices by Rs120,000

Pakistan cricket team's head coach Misbah tests positive for Covid-19

Afghans race to flee after Biden confirms airlift deadline

Pakistan reports 141 Covid-19 deaths, highest in nearly four months

SAPM Dr Waqar Masood's resignation accepted

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters