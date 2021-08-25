ANL 28.37 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.12%)
ASC 18.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.54%)
ASL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.58%)
BOP 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.13%)
BYCO 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
FCCL 21.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.59%)
FFBL 26.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 19.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.46%)
FNEL 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.05%)
GGGL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.44%)
GGL 47.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-2.62%)
HUMNL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.13%)
JSCL 21.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.46%)
KAPCO 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.5%)
KEL 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
MDTL 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.23%)
MLCF 43.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.21%)
NETSOL 152.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.61%)
PACE 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.37%)
PAEL 32.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.55%)
PIBTL 10.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.43%)
POWER 8.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.97%)
PRL 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.44%)
PTC 11.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.97%)
SILK 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.14%)
SNGP 48.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.31%)
TELE 17.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.12%)
TRG 161.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.22%)
UNITY 38.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.67%)
WTL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.21%)
BR100 5,188 Decreased By ▼ -24.74 (-0.47%)
BR30 25,639 Decreased By ▼ -237.61 (-0.92%)
KSE100 47,661 Decreased By ▼ -167.23 (-0.35%)
KSE30 19,096 Decreased By ▼ -70.42 (-0.37%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,220
14124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,135,858
4,19924hr
6.84% positivity
Sindh
424,139
Punjab
383,742
Balochistan
31,928
Islamabad
96,980
KPK
158,243
Business Recorder
Aug 25, 2021
World

Two US lawmakers travel to Kabul amid evacuation efforts

Reuters 25 Aug 2021

WASHINGTON: Two members of the US House of Representatives traveled to Afghanistan on Tuesday, prompting a rebuke from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who said such trips could divert resources from the evacuation of Americans and at-risk Afghans.

Representatives Seth Moulton, a Democrat, and Peter Meijer, a Republican, both of whom served in the Iraq war before running for Congress, said in a statement they went to Kabul to gather information as part of Congress' oversight role.

"America has a moral obligation to our citizens and loyal allies, and we must make sure that obligation is being kept," they said in a statement released after they left Kabul.

Afghanistan's media enters the unknown under Taliban rule

After their visit was made public, Pelosi sent a letter to House members that did not mention Moulton or Meijer but cautioned that the Pentagon and State Department had asked lawmakers not to travel to Afghanistan "during this time of danger."

Pelosi, a Democrat, told reporters a large number of House members wanted to go to Afghanistan, but she said in the letter such travel would be unwise.

"Member travel to Afghanistan and the surrounding countries would unnecessarily divert needed resources from the priority mission of safely and expeditiously evacuating America and Afghans at risk from Afghanistan," she said.

Moulton and Meijer said before the visit they wanted President Joe Biden to extend his Aug. 31 deadline for the evacuation to conclude and US troops to leave the country.

"After talking with commanders on the ground and seeing the situation here, it is obvious that because we started the evacuation so late, that no matter what we do, we won't get everyone out on time, even by September 11," they said.

Biden has come under fire for not starting the evacuation sooner and for the chaotic scenes at Kabul's airport, where Americans and vulnerable Afghans are being airlifted out of the country after the Taliban takeover.

The president said on Tuesday that US forces had now helped evacuate 70,700 people since Aug. 14. He added the United States is on pace to finish evacuations from Afghanistan by Aug. 31 but that reaching that goal was dependent on continued cooperation from the Taliban.

