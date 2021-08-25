ANL 28.37 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.12%)
ASC 18.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.54%)
ASL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.58%)
BOP 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.13%)
BYCO 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
FCCL 21.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.59%)
FFBL 26.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 19.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.46%)
FNEL 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.05%)
GGGL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.44%)
GGL 47.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-2.62%)
HUMNL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.13%)
JSCL 21.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.46%)
KAPCO 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.5%)
KEL 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
MDTL 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.23%)
MLCF 43.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.21%)
NETSOL 152.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.61%)
PACE 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.37%)
PAEL 32.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.55%)
PIBTL 10.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.43%)
POWER 8.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.97%)
PRL 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.44%)
PTC 11.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.97%)
SILK 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.14%)
SNGP 48.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.31%)
TELE 17.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.12%)
TRG 161.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.22%)
UNITY 38.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.67%)
WTL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.21%)
BR100 5,188 Decreased By ▼ -24.74 (-0.47%)
BR30 25,639 Decreased By ▼ -237.61 (-0.92%)
KSE100 47,661 Decreased By ▼ -167.23 (-0.35%)
KSE30 19,096 Decreased By ▼ -70.42 (-0.37%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,220
14124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,135,858
4,19924hr
6.84% positivity
Sindh
424,139
Punjab
383,742
Balochistan
31,928
Islamabad
96,980
KPK
158,243
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Govt will not allow TTP to carry out terrorism in Pakistan: interior minister

  • Says Afghan Taliban have given assurances that they will not allow their land to be used against any other country
  • PM Imran will soon issue a detailed statement regarding the Afghan situation: Rashid
BR Web Desk Updated 25 Aug 2021

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has said that the government will not allow Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) to perpetrate terrorism in Pakistan.

Addressing a media briefing in Islamabad on Wednesday, Rashid said the Afghan Taliban have given assurances that they will not allow their land to be used against any other country, including Pakistan.

He mentioned that Pakistan will also not allow its land to be used against Afghanistan. "We want peace and stability in Afghanistan as it is also important for Pakistan," he stated.

India should refrain from using Afghan soil against Pakistan: Hekmatyar

The interior minister pointed out that Prime Minister Imran Khan will soon issue a detailed statement regarding the Afghan situation. He maintained that a desk in the Interior Ministry is working round the clock to facilitate the evacuation from Afghanistan.

Rashid said a comprehensive security system is being introduced under which all the provincial capitals will be linked with Islamabad.

Earlier, addressing a press conference in Kabul, Taliban Spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid said that the Taliban have offered a pledge of reconciliation, vowing no revenge against opponents and to respect women’s rights in a “different” rule of Afghanistan from two decades ago.

“All those in the opposite side are pardoned from A to Z,” Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told foreign and local reporters, revealing his identity for the first time.

Taliban pledge to be ‘different’, as Afghans flee

“We will not seek revenge.”

Mujahid said the new regime would be “positively different” from their 1996-2001 stint, infamous for deaths by stoning, girls being banned from school, and women working in contact with men.

“If the question is based on ideology and beliefs, there is no difference... but if we calculate it based on experience, maturity, and insight, no doubt there are many differences,” Mujahid told reporters.

He also said they were “committed to letting women work following the principles of Islam”, without offering specifics.

terrorism TTP media briefing Afghanistan Afghan Taliban Sheikh Rashid peace and stability

Govt will not allow TTP to carry out terrorism in Pakistan: interior minister

Two US lawmakers travel to Kabul amid evacuation efforts

SAPM Dr Waqar Masood's resignation accepted

Ashfaque appointed new FBR chairperson, 7th in 3 years

PM inaugurates Pakistan's first 'smart forest' in Sheikhupura

Incentives proposed for refineries in new policy 'blocked' by ministers

Criminal proceedings likely: SECP to conduct Hascol's forensic audit

Currency: Not in danger zone yet

Stimulus measures: Tarin for reducing cement, steel prices

PSDP projects hamstrung by lack of funds

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters