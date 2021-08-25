ANL 28.15 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.33%)
Vitol and Total place lowest offers for Pakistan LNG tender

  • Three companies participated in the tender, including PetroChina International, according to the document
Reuters 25 Aug 2021

SINGAPORE: Vitol Bahrain and Total Gas & Power placed the lowest offers for a tender by Pakistan LNG to buy seven liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes for delivery in October and November, a document posted on the company website showed.

Three companies participated in the tender, including PetroChina International, according to the document.

The cargoes are for delivery over Oct. 7-8, Oct. 17-18, Oct. 22-23, Oct. 27-28, Nov. 11-12, Nov. 16-17 and Nov. 26-27.

PAC to probe costly purchase of LNG

Vitol placed the lowest offer for five of the cargoes and Total for the other two. The prices ranged from $17.1449 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) to $22.5866 per mmBtu, according to the document.

The tender closed on Aug. 24 but remains valid until Sept. 8.

