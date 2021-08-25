ANL 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
ASC 18.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.84%)
ASL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.24%)
BOP 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.72%)
BYCO 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
FCCL 21.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
FFBL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.33%)
FFL 19.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.5%)
FNEL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (12.34%)
GGGL 24.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.27%)
GGL 48.47 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.83%)
HUMNL 7.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.7%)
JSCL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.4%)
KAPCO 39.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.7%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
MDTL 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.85%)
MLCF 44.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.28%)
NETSOL 154.80 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.04%)
PACE 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.97%)
PAEL 33.45 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1%)
PIBTL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.37%)
POWER 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.94%)
PRL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.66%)
PTC 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.86%)
SILK 1.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.78%)
SNGP 49.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.02%)
TELE 17.92 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (3.58%)
TRG 163.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.43%)
UNITY 38.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.56%)
WTL 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.2%)
BR100 5,213 Decreased By ▼ -29.65 (-0.57%)
BR30 25,877 Decreased By ▼ -100.98 (-0.39%)
KSE100 47,829 Decreased By ▼ -283.5 (-0.59%)
KSE30 19,166 Decreased By ▼ -171.43 (-0.89%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,094
9124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,131,659
4,07524hr
6.8% positivity
Sindh
422,418
Punjab
382,332
Balochistan
31,865
Islamabad
96,771
KPK
157,721
UN warns of looming 'humanitarian catastrophe' in Afghanistan

AFP 25 Aug 2021

GENEVA: The United Nations warned Tuesday that low supplies of food aid were threatening to plunge war-ravaged Afghanistan into a humanitarian disaster once winter arrives.

Since the Taliban swept into power in Afghanistan 10 days ago, the UN's World Food Programme said it had managed to bring 600 metric tonnes of food and 16 new trucks into the country to scale up preparations to assist families through the harsh winter.

But WFP's deputy regional director Anthea Webb told reporters in Geneva that the agency was running out of time to get aid to where it needs to go. Usually at this time of year, WFP would be prepositioning food stocks across the country and distributing it to needy families before they are cut off by heavy snow.

But faced with tight funding levels and soaring needs, it said this year is it facing the threat of running out of wheat flour - its core supply - from October.

"We have only a few short weeks to secure the necessary donor funding and get food in place before mountain passes are blocked by snow," Webb said.

Once the snow sets in, it will be too late to help, she warned.

Any further delay in WFP's preparations could be deadly, Webb cautioned, saying the agency needed $200 million immediately to deliver lifesaving assistance "before it's too late".

"A humanitarian catastrophe awaits the people of Afghanistan this winter unless the global community makes their lives a priority."

