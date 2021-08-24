Pakistan ready to play role in Afghanistan's reconstruction: President Alvi

President Dr Arif Alvi has said that Pakistan is ready to play its role in the reconstruction and development of Afghanistan, Radio Pakistan reported on Tuesday.

Talking to media persons at Aiwan-e-Sadr Islamabad, Alvi said that peace in Afghanistan will create various opportunities for reconstruction and development in the country. "After Afghanistan, Pakistan is the biggest gainer of peace," he maintained.

The president pointed out that Pakistan, like other nations including China and the United States, wants assurance that the Afghan territory is not used against any other country.

The president's remarks come amid a quickly evolving situation in Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover. Last month, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that political reconciliation is the only solution to the Afghan conflict as the United States failed to seek a military solution to the issue.

In an interview aired on PBS NewsHour, Imran had said Pakistan desires peace in the region and cannot become part of the dispute. He said that there is no military solution to the Afghan issue. "I think the US has really messed it up in Afghanistan," he remarked.

He maintained that the US should have opted for a political settlement much earlier when there were as many as 150,000 troops in Afghanistan.

On August 15, the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan bringing an end to the decades-old war.

The Taliban held a media briefing, saying they want peace and will not take revenge against old enemies, adding that they would respect the rights of women within the framework of Islamic law.