ANL 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.44%)
ASC 19.23 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.94%)
ASL 25.44 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.51%)
BOP 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.17%)
BYCO 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.4%)
FCCL 22.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.59%)
FFBL 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
FFL 20.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.25%)
FNEL 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
GGGL 25.31 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.32%)
GGL 47.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.31%)
JSCL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
KAPCO 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.45%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.14%)
MLCF 45.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.15%)
NETSOL 154.75 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.01%)
PACE 7.31 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.11%)
PAEL 33.33 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.63%)
PIBTL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.95%)
POWER 9.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 22.77 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.53%)
PTC 11.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.56%)
SNGP 50.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.16%)
TELE 17.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.87%)
TRG 165.25 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.64%)
UNITY 38.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.59%)
WTL 3.39 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.5%)
BR100 5,238 Decreased By ▼ -3.78 (-0.07%)
BR30 26,078 Increased By ▲ 99.97 (0.38%)
KSE100 47,974 Decreased By ▼ -138.29 (-0.29%)
KSE30 19,252 Decreased By ▼ -85 (-0.44%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,094
9124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,131,659
4,07524hr
6.8% positivity
Sindh
422,418
Punjab
382,332
Balochistan
31,865
Islamabad
96,771
KPK
157,721
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Veteran Williams ousted in opening match at Chicago Women's Open

  • Williams is now just 3-9 on the season and has seen her ranking drop to 147 in the world
AFP 24 Aug 2021

LOS ANGELES: Former world number one Venus Williams crashed out of the WTA Chicago Women's Open on Monday, losing in straight sets to Taiwan's Hsieh Su-Wei, 6-2, 6-3.

The seven-time Grand Slam winner Williams, who is the oldest player in the draw at 41, spent just 67 minutes on the court in a one-sided opening round match at the Washington Park tennis facility on Chicago's South Side.

Williams is now just 3-9 on the season and has seen her ranking drop to 147 in the world. Of those nine losses this season, two have been against the 125th-ranked Anna Karolina Schmiedlova.

It was one of the biggest wins of the 81st-ranked Hsieh's career as she improved to 11-12 on the season. She made it to the quarter-finals of the Australian Open earlier this year, losing to Naomi Osaka 6-2, 6-2.

In 2018, she upset world number one Simona Halep in the third round of Wimbledon.

The 35-year-old Hsieh kept Williams on her back foot with a strong service game and precision cross court and down the line forehands.

She won 71 percent of her first serve points and had just one double fault, while Williams double faulted five times. Williams, who has 49 career WTA titles, had her serve broken four times and won just 35 percent of her second serve points.

In other matches Monday, top seed and Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Elina Svitolina was ahead 2-0 in the deciding third set when France's Clara Burel retired from their match.

Kristina Mladenovic defeated Zarina Diyas 6-2, 7-6 (7/3), and Czech Tereza Martincova surprised third seed Sorana Cirstea 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.

