ANL 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.88%)
ASC 19.05 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.96%)
ASL 25.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.44%)
BOP 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.44%)
BYCO 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
FCCL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.75%)
FFBL 26.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.35%)
FFL 20.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.08%)
GGGL 25.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.28%)
GGL 47.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.28%)
HUMNL 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (6.41%)
JSCL 22.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.5%)
KAPCO 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.16%)
KEL 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.58%)
MDTL 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
MLCF 45.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.62%)
NETSOL 153.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.13%)
PACE 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.97%)
PAEL 33.12 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.7%)
PIBTL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.4%)
POWER 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
PRL 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PTC 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.28%)
SILK 1.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.1%)
SNGP 50.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.44%)
TELE 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.97%)
TRG 164.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.06%)
UNITY 39.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
WTL 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
BR100 5,242 Increased By ▲ 47.74 (0.92%)
BR30 25,978 Decreased By ▼ -13.34 (-0.05%)
KSE100 48,112 Increased By ▲ 512.39 (1.08%)
KSE30 19,337 Increased By ▲ 234.41 (1.23%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,003
8024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,127,584
3,77224hr
7% positivity
Sindh
420,955
Punjab
380,844
Balochistan
31,845
Islamabad
96,390
KPK
157,148
Luxury stocks, UK grocers lift European shares

Reuters 24 Aug 2021

LONDON: European stocks rose on Monday after a bruising sell-off last week on global growth worries, with a rebound in luxury stocks and M&A speculation related to British supermarket chains supporting the main indexes.

Britain’s second-largest grocer Sainsbury’s jumped 11.7% to a three-year high following a report that private equity firms were circling the company with a view of possibly launching bids of more than 7 billion pounds ($9.53 billion).

Last week, smaller rival Morrisons backed US private equity group Clayton, Dubilier & Rice’s 7-billion-pounds buyout offer.

Morrisons was flat after a multi-year high on Friday, while Tesco gained 1.9%.

Luxury stocks including LVMH, Kering and Moncler, which sold off last week on China’s wealth redistribution plans, clawed back some of the losses. They were up between 2.0% and 3.3%.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.2% after worries over a surge in COVID-19 cases and tighter scrutiny on Chinese companies drove its worst weekly performance in six months.

The benchmark pared some gains after a survey showed business activity in the euro zone dipped in August from July’s two-decade high pace.

IHS Markit’s Flash Composite Purchasing Managers’ index, fell to 59.5 in August from 60.2 last month. It was ahead of the 50 mark separating growth from contraction, but just shy of a Reuters poll estimate for 59.7.

With a nearly 18% rise so far this year, the STOXX 600 hit record highs earlier this month, but has stumbled recently on worries over the US Federal Reserve’s monetary policy tightening plans and the Delta variant of COVID-19 stalling economic growth.

