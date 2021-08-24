Hamad Kehar elected president PSX Stockbrokers body

KARACHI: Hamad Nazir Kehar has been elected as President of PSX Stockbrokers Association for the year 2021-22. In line with the Memorandum and Articles of Association of PSX Stockbrokers Association (PSA), Annual General Meeting of PSA was held here on Monday. The General Body approved the Report of Activity and Financial Statement of the Association, followed by the Agenda Items.

According to the result of election for the session/ year 2021-22, as declared by the Election Commissioner, Hamad Nazir Kehar was elected President, Noman Abdul Majeed Adam Vice-President, Muhammad Adil General Secretary, Abdus Samad Salim Joint Secretary, Kazim Sultan Dattoo Treasurer while Basharat Ullah Khan, Fawad Yusuf, Ghulam Mujtaba Sakarwala, Humayun Javed and Muhammad Zahid Ali Habib elected as Committee Members.

