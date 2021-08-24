Markets
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
24 Aug 2021
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Monday (August 23, 2021).
===============================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===============================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
===============================================================================
Aba Ali H. Sec. Amreli Steels Ltd. 2,500 46.20
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,500 46.20
Fortune Sec. Cherat Cement 50,000 163.92
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 163.92
AKD Sec. D.G.Cement 100,000 109.00
Fortune Sec. 450,000 109.35
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 550,000 109.29
Aba Ali H. Sec. Engro Polymer & Chem 100,000 60.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 60.00
Ghani Osman Sec. Flying Cement Co. 1,000 20.60
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 20.60
Aba Ali H. Sec. Int. Steels 2,018 95.55
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,018 95.55
Trust Securities NetSol Technologies 100 154.90
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100 154.90
Fawad Yusuf Sec. Nimir Resins Ltd 25,000 38.60
Axis Global 500 38.75
Topline Sec. 7,500 38.20
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 33,000 38.51
ASDA Sec. Nishat (Chunain) 34,500 52.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 34,500 52.50
Fortune Sec. Pioneer Cement 50,000 121.32
Darson Sec. 500 124.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,500 121.35
Arif Habib Ltd. Thatta Cement Co. 70,000 27.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 70,000 27.50
Azee Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 25,000 164.98
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 164.98
===============================================================================
Total Turnover 918,618
===============================================================================
