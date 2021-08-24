KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Monday (August 23, 2021).

=============================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =============================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =============================================================================== Aba Ali H. Sec. Amreli Steels Ltd. 2,500 46.20 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,500 46.20 Fortune Sec. Cherat Cement 50,000 163.92 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 163.92 AKD Sec. D.G.Cement 100,000 109.00 Fortune Sec. 450,000 109.35 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 550,000 109.29 Aba Ali H. Sec. Engro Polymer & Chem 100,000 60.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 60.00 Ghani Osman Sec. Flying Cement Co. 1,000 20.60 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 20.60 Aba Ali H. Sec. Int. Steels 2,018 95.55 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,018 95.55 Trust Securities NetSol Technologies 100 154.90 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100 154.90 Fawad Yusuf Sec. Nimir Resins Ltd 25,000 38.60 Axis Global 500 38.75 Topline Sec. 7,500 38.20 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 33,000 38.51 ASDA Sec. Nishat (Chunain) 34,500 52.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 34,500 52.50 Fortune Sec. Pioneer Cement 50,000 121.32 Darson Sec. 500 124.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,500 121.35 Arif Habib Ltd. Thatta Cement Co. 70,000 27.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 70,000 27.50 Azee Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 25,000 164.98 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 164.98 =============================================================================== Total Turnover 918,618 ===============================================================================

