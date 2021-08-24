ANL 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.88%)
ASC 19.05 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.96%)
ASL 25.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.44%)
BOP 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.44%)
BYCO 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
FCCL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.75%)
FFBL 26.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.35%)
FFL 20.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.08%)
GGGL 25.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.28%)
GGL 47.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.28%)
HUMNL 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (6.41%)
JSCL 22.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.5%)
KAPCO 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.16%)
KEL 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.58%)
MDTL 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
MLCF 45.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.62%)
NETSOL 153.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.13%)
PACE 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.97%)
PAEL 33.12 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.7%)
PIBTL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.4%)
POWER 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
PRL 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PTC 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.28%)
SILK 1.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.1%)
SNGP 50.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.44%)
TELE 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.97%)
TRG 164.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.06%)
UNITY 39.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
WTL 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
BR100 5,242 Increased By ▲ 47.74 (0.92%)
BR30 25,978 Decreased By ▼ -13.34 (-0.05%)
KSE100 48,112 Increased By ▲ 512.39 (1.08%)
KSE30 19,337 Increased By ▲ 234.41 (1.23%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,003
8024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,127,584
3,77224hr
7% positivity
Sindh
420,955
Punjab
380,844
Balochistan
31,845
Islamabad
96,390
KPK
157,148
Business Recorder
Markets

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Monday (August 23, 2021).

===============================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===============================================================================
Member                       Company                       Turnover       Rates
Name                                                      of Shares
===============================================================================
Aba Ali H. Sec.              Amreli Steels Ltd.               2,500       46.20
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         2,500       46.20
Fortune Sec.                 Cherat Cement                   50,000      163.92
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        50,000      163.92
AKD Sec.                     D.G.Cement                     100,000      109.00
Fortune Sec.                                                450,000      109.35
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate       550,000      109.29
Aba Ali H. Sec.              Engro Polymer & Chem           100,000       60.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate       100,000       60.00
Ghani Osman Sec.             Flying Cement Co.                1,000       20.60
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         1,000       20.60
Aba Ali H. Sec.              Int. Steels                      2,018       95.55
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         2,018       95.55
Trust Securities             NetSol Technologies                100      154.90
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           100      154.90
Fawad Yusuf Sec.             Nimir Resins Ltd                25,000       38.60
Axis Global                                                     500       38.75
Topline Sec.                                                  7,500       38.20
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        33,000       38.51
ASDA Sec.                    Nishat (Chunain)                34,500       52.50
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        34,500       52.50
Fortune Sec.                 Pioneer Cement                  50,000      121.32
Darson Sec.                                                     500      124.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        50,500      121.35
Arif Habib Ltd.              Thatta Cement Co.               70,000       27.50
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        70,000       27.50
Azee Sec.                    TRG Pakistan Ltd.               25,000      164.98
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        25,000      164.98
===============================================================================
                             Total Turnover                 918,618
===============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

