Recorder Report 24 Aug 2021

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Allied Bank Ltd#                   20-08-2021   27-08-2021                                27-08-2021
Husein Sugar Mills Ltd#            24-08-2021   27-08-2021                                27-08-2021
Ghani Global Holdings Ltd#         23-08-2021   28-08-2021                                28-08-2021
Highnoon Laboratories Ltd#         23-08-2021   31-08-2021                                31-08-2021
Pak Suzuki Motor Company Ltd#      25-08-2021   31-08-2021                                31-08-2021
(SBLTFC) Samba Bank Ltd            25-08-2021   31-08-2021
(BIPLSC) BankIslami Pakistan Ltd.  30-08-2021   31-08-2021
United Bank Ltd                    28-08-2021   03-09-2021   40%(ii)        26-08-2021
(JSTFC11) Jahangir Siddiqui 
& Co. Ltd                          30-08-2021   06-09-2021
Rafhan Maize Products
Company Ltd                        01-09-2021   07-09-2021                                07-09-2021
Allied Bank Ltd                    01-09-2021   07-09-2021   20%(ii)        30-08-2021
Engro Powergen Qadirpur Ltd        10-09-2021   16-09-2021   15%(i)         08-09-2021
Engro Polymer & Chemicals
Ltd-Prefrence Shares               10-09-2021   16-09-2021   2.7%(ii)       08-09-2021
Engro Polymer & Chemicals Ltd      10-09-2021   16-09-2021   70%(ii)        08-09-2021
(KELSC4) K-Electric Ltd            10-09-2021   17-09-2021
Meezan Bank Ltd                    13-09-2021   17-09-2021   15%(ii),15% B  09-09-2021
Habib Bank Ltd                     12-09-2021   18-09-2021   17.50%(ii)     09-09-2021
MCB Bank Ltd                       13-09-2021   20-09-2021   50%(ii)        09-09-2021
Engro Fertilizers Ltd              14-09-2021   20-09-2021   40%(ii)        10-09-2021
Colgate-Palmolive(Pakistan) Ltd    15-09-2021   21-09-2021   240%(F),15%B   13-09-2021    21-09-2021
Next Capital Ltd                   15-09-2021   22-09-2021   NIL                          22-09-2021
Pakistan Oilfields Ltd             16-09-2021   22-09-2021   300%(F)        14-09-2021    22-09-2021
Attock Petroleum Ltd               16-09-2021   22-09-2021   245%(F)        14-09-2021    22-09-2021
Attock Refinery Ltd                16-09-2021   22-09-2021   NIL                          22-09-2021
Century Paper & Board Mills Ltd    17-09-2021   23-09-2021   15%(F),15%B    15-09-2021    23-09-2021
Pakistan Cables Ltd                17-09-2021   24-09-2021   80%(F)         15-09-2021    24-09-2021
(BAFLTFC6) Bank Alfalah Ltd        11-09-2021   25-09-2021
Arif Habib Ltd                     18-09-2021   25-09-2021   100%(F),10%B    16-09-2021    25-09-2021
Lucky Cement Ltd                   14-09-2021   28-09-2021   NIL                          28-09-2021
Gadoon Textile Mills Ltd           21-09-2021   28-09-2021   120%(F)        17-09-2021    28-09-2021
Maple Leaf Cement Factory Ltd      22-09-2021   28-09-2021   NIL                          28-09-2021
Kohinoor Textile Mills Ltd         22-09-2021   28-09-2021   10%(F)         20-09-2021    28-09-2021
Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd       22-09-2021   28-09-2021   26%(ii)        20-09-2021
ICI Pakistan Ltd                   23-09-2021   29-09-2021   200%(F)        21-09-2021    29-09-2021
Emco Industries Ltd                23-09-2021   30-09-2021   10%(F)         21-09-2021    30-09-2021
Panther Tyres Ltd                  24-09-2021   30-09-2021   20%(F), 20%B   22-09-2021    30-09-2021
Pakistan Refinery Ltd              08-10-2021   14-10-2021   NIL                          14-10-2021
Amreli Steels Ltd                  12-10-2021   21-10-2021   NIL                          21-10-2021
National Refinery Ltd              14-10-2021   21-10-2021   100%(F)        12-10-2021    21-10-2021
Attock Cement Pakistan Ltd         14-10-2021   21-10-2021   40%(F)         12-10-2021    21-10-2021
Kot Addu Power Company Ltd         15-10-2021   22-10-2021   35%(F)         13-10-2021    22-10-2021
MCB-Arif Habib Savings &
Investments Ltd                    19-10-2021   26-10-2021   27.5%(F)       15-10-2021    26-10-2021
Crescent Steel & Allied
Products Ltd                       21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                          28-10-2021
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Right issue at a Premium of Rs.7.50/- per share ***

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

