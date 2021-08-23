ANL 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.88%)
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,003
8024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,127,584
3,77224hr
7% positivity
Sindh
420,955
Punjab
380,844
Balochistan
31,845
Islamabad
96,390
KPK
157,148
One Afghan killed, several hurt in exchange of gun fire at Kabul airport

  • The incident appeared to begin when an unknown hostile actor fired upon Afghan security forces involved in monitoring access to the gate
  • The Afghans returned fire, and in keeping with their right of self-defense, so too did US and coalition troops
Reuters Updated 23 Aug 2021

WASHINGTON: One member of the Afghan forces was killed and several wounded during an exchange of gunfire outside Kabul airport, but no US personnel were hurt, the US military said in a statement on Monday.

"The incident appeared to begin when an unknown hostile actor fired upon Afghan security forces involved in monitoring access to the gate. The Afghans returned fire, and in keeping with their right of self-defense, so too did US and coalition troops," the statement said.

Swiss postpone evacuation flight as security at Kabul airport worsens

"One member of the Afghan forces was killed by the hostile actor; several Afghans were wounded during the exchange. The wounded are being treated at an airfield hospital and are reported to be in stable condition."

