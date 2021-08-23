ANL 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.88%)
ASC 19.05 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.96%)
ASL 25.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.44%)
BOP 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.44%)
BYCO 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
FCCL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.75%)
FFBL 26.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.35%)
FFL 20.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.08%)
GGGL 25.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.28%)
GGL 47.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.28%)
HUMNL 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (6.41%)
JSCL 22.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.5%)
KAPCO 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.16%)
KEL 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.58%)
MDTL 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
MLCF 45.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.62%)
NETSOL 153.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.13%)
PACE 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.97%)
PAEL 33.12 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.7%)
PIBTL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.4%)
POWER 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
PRL 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PTC 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.28%)
SILK 1.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.1%)
SNGP 50.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.44%)
TELE 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.97%)
TRG 164.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.06%)
UNITY 39.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
WTL 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
BR100 5,242 Increased By ▲ 47.74 (0.92%)
BR30 25,978 Decreased By ▼ -13.34 (-0.05%)
KSE100 48,112 Increased By ▲ 512.39 (1.08%)
KSE30 19,337 Increased By ▲ 234.41 (1.23%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,003
8024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,127,584
3,77224hr
7% positivity
Sindh
420,955
Punjab
380,844
Balochistan
31,845
Islamabad
96,390
KPK
157,148
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares end volatile trading higher on tech boost

  • The Nifty IT index ended up 1.70%, led by a 4.6% jump in shares of MindTree and HCL Technologies , which gained 4.09% after it reported a contract with global reinsurer Munich Re
Reuters 23 Aug 2021

BENGALURU: India's benchmark indexes ended higher in volatile trading on Monday, as gains in technology stocks outweighed losses in auto and consumer stocks.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index ended 0.28% higher at 16,496.45, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.41% at 55,555.79.

The Nifty IT index ended up 1.70%, led by a 4.6% jump in shares of MindTree and HCL Technologies , which gained 4.09% after it reported a contract with global reinsurer Munich Re.

Auto stocks fell 1.47%, dragged by Tata Motors, Eicher Motors and TVS Motor Company.

Indian shares end lower on lacklustre metals, Fed taper talk

Shares of India's largest private sector lender HDFC Bank ended 0.65% higher on the bank's plan to issue up to 300,000 credit cards from next month, to be scaled up to half a million in the coming months, after the central bank removed a ban imposed more than eight months ago.

Gains in frontline blue chip stocks such as HCL Tech and TCS helped lift the markets, as did positive European and western markets, Narendra Solanki, head, equity Research at Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers, said in a note.

Among global markets, European stocks opened higher on Monday and oil prices rose, breaking their seven-day losing streak. However, worries over the COVID-19 Delta variant persisted as investors weighed the possible timeline for tapering monetary stimulus.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index S&P BSE Sensex BSE Sensex Nifty IT index

Indian shares end volatile trading higher on tech boost

Taliban warn of 'consequences' if US extends evacuation

PM Imran directs immediate implementation of single national curriculum

In yet another twist, Sindh govt, APPSF agree to reopen schools on August 30

UAE issues new guidelines for Hawala providers

KSE-100 gains over 500 points, finishes above 48,000 after more than 6 weeks

Oil jumps 3% on weaker dollar after seven days of losses

Germany says firefight involving Western forces erupts at Kabul Airport

Pakistan's Covid-19 death toll crosses 25,000 as fourth wave continues

NADRA may be allowed access to FBR database in bid to broaden tax base

Taliban inherit untapped $1trn trove of minerals

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters