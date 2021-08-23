ANL 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.88%)
Iran calls for restraint, 'inclusive' Afghanistan govt

AFP Updated 23 Aug 2021

TEHRAN: Iran's foreign ministry on Monday called on "all parties" in Afghanistan to refrain from using violence and said Tehran supports the establishment of an "inclusive" government in Kabul.

The Taliban took Afghanistan's capital on August 15, exploiting a vacuum caused by the withdrawal of US troops from the country and a collapse by the Afghan army.

"All groups and political parties [in Afghanistan] must refrain from using force and proceed using negotiation and talks," ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told reporters at a televised press conference in Tehran.

Iran "is in constant communication with all political sides in Afghanistan" and "supports the peaceful transition of power to an inclusive government," he added, stressing that "the crisis has no military solution".

Khatibzadeh said Iran hoped that such a government would be able to build a "safe, blooming and stable Afghanistan" using the "opportunity" of foreign forces' withdrawal.

Analysts say the Taliban's advances have put neighbouring Iran on edge, but the majority Shiite Islamic republic is taking a pragmatic stance on the hardline Sunni group's resurgence.

Taliban vow to be accountable, probe reports of Afghanistan reprisals

Tensions existed between Iran and the Taliban when the latter were in power in Afghanistan between 1996 and 2001. Tehran never recognised their rule.

The Taliban were toppled in an American-led invasion over their links to Al-Qaeda, which carried out the 9/11 attacks.

Iran has stressed in recent months that the Taliban must be "part of a future solution" in Afghanistan.

Khatibzadeh said that Pakistan's foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will visit Tehran on Thursday to discuss bilateral ties and "especially the issue of Afghanistan".

