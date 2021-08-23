ANL 28.85 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.2%)
ASC 18.94 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (4.35%)
ASL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.19%)
BOP 8.83 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (6%)
BYCO 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.6%)
FCCL 22.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
FFBL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.15%)
FFL 20.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.25%)
FNEL 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.69%)
GGGL 25.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.83%)
GGL 46.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.21%)
HUMNL 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (6.41%)
JSCL 22.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.13%)
KAPCO 40.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.42%)
KEL 3.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.7%)
MLCF 45.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.29%)
NETSOL 154.60 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.05%)
PACE 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.41%)
PAEL 33.18 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.88%)
PIBTL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.4%)
POWER 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.7%)
PRL 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.71%)
PTC 11.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 49.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.12%)
TELE 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.23%)
TRG 165.30 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (0.73%)
UNITY 39.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.64%)
WTL 3.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,250 Increased By ▲ 55.93 (1.08%)
BR30 26,182 Increased By ▲ 191.18 (0.74%)
KSE100 48,002 Increased By ▲ 402.5 (0.85%)
KSE30 19,282 Increased By ▲ 178.89 (0.94%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,003
8024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,127,584
3,77224hr
7% positivity
Sindh
420,955
Punjab
380,844
Balochistan
31,845
Islamabad
96,390
KPK
157,148
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asian markets and oil bounce after last week's tumble

  • Fears about the Covid mutation have rattled world markets as it forces some governments to reimpose containment measures
AFP 23 Aug 2021

HONG KONG: Stocks and oil rallied Monday on bargain-buying after last week's blow-out, with traders tracking a healthy Wall Street performance fuelled by comments from a top Federal Reserve official that the spread of the Delta variant could cause him reconsider plans to taper monetary policy.

Fears about the Covid mutation have rattled world markets as it forces some governments to reimpose containment measures, while sentiment was jolted further last week by minutes from the Fed's July meeting indicating it could start withdrawing its vast financial support by year's end.

The colossal bond-buying programme and record low interest rates have been a key pillar of the global recovery for more than a year, and the prospect of the cash being withdrawn has seen that advance stall.

However, Dallas Federal Reserve boss Bob Kaplan, who is considered a policy hawk, suggested he could rethink his view to taper soon in light of the Delta variant's spread, which is showing signs of hobbling economic growth.

"The thing that I am going to be watching very carefully over the next month, before the next (Fed) meeting, is (whether) it is having a more material impact on slowing demand and slowing GDP growth," he said.

"I'm going to keep an open mind on that, and if it is having a more negative effect that might cause me to adjust my views somewhat from ones that I've stated."

Observers said the general consensus is that even when the Fed finishes winding back support, it is unlikely to immediately start hiking interest rates.

"Markets react to interest-rate hikes much more than tapering and we expect a pause between tapering and the first hike, suggesting liftoff in 2023 and not before," said Esty Dwek of Natixis Investment Managers.

Focus is now on Fed chief Jerome Powell's speech to the Jackson Hole annual conference of central bankers and finance chiefs, with hopes for a clue about a taper timetable.

All three main indexes on Wall Street rallied Friday, and Asia picked up the baton at the start of the week.

Hong Kong, which sank nearly six percent last week, climbed more than two percent, as did Taipei, while Tokyo, Shanghai, Seoul and Wellington put on more than one percent.

There were also gains in Sydney, Singapore, Manila and Jakarta.

The positive start was mirrored in oil markets, with both main contracts enjoying big gains, having suffered heavy losses recently owing to concerns that the Delta spread will impact demand as countries restrict people's movements.

Crude was also helped by a dip in the dollar caused by the Kaplan remarks.

Still, while the week has got off to a healthy start, investors remain cautious about Delta's effect on the recovery outlook, while China's ongoing regulatory clampdown is also keeping optimism on check.

Key figures around 0230 GMT

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 1.7 percent at 27,479.85 (break)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 2.4 percent at 25,436.18

Shanghai - Composite: UP 1.3 percent at 3,471.71

Dollar/yen: UP at 109.84 yen from 109.80 yen at 2050 GMT on Friday

Pound/dollar: UP at $1.3648 from $1.3626

Euro/pound: DOWN at 85.84 pence from 85.87 pence

West Texas Intermediate: UP 0.9 percent at $62.71 per barrel

Brent North Sea crude: UP 1.1 percent at $65.88 per barrel

New York - Dow: UP 0.7 percent at 35,120.08 (close)

London - FTSE 100: UP 0.4 percent at 7,087.90 (close)

tokyo stock asia stock

Asian markets and oil bounce after last week's tumble

Misuse of RLNG supply: Body formed to make recommendations to ECC

Use of RLNG as GDMO: EPQL seeks Power Division support to push for PPIB approval

Ordinance promulgated: Authority empowered to acquire, utilise govt assets

NADRA may be allowed access to FBR database in bid to broaden tax base

EU conveyed Pakistan's top priorities

Regional integration with CARs key to development: Kyrgyz envoy

India told to focus on its internal issues: Hekmatyar praises Pakistan's approach

Afghan evacuations to get full support, China told

G7 leaders to discuss Afghan situation tomorrow

Rs1.2bn bogus invoice scam: Alvi rejects FBR reports

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters