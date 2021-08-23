ANL 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.37%)
ASC 18.88 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (4.02%)
ASL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.19%)
BOP 8.83 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (6%)
BYCO 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
FCCL 22.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
FFBL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.15%)
FFL 20.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.25%)
FNEL 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.69%)
GGGL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.79%)
GGL 46.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.21%)
HUMNL 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (6.13%)
JSCL 22.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.13%)
KAPCO 40.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.37%)
KEL 3.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.7%)
MLCF 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.4%)
NETSOL 154.70 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.11%)
PACE 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.41%)
PAEL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.79%)
PIBTL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.4%)
POWER 9.53 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.03%)
PRL 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.71%)
PTC 11.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
SILK 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.55%)
SNGP 49.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.12%)
TELE 17.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
TRG 165.60 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (0.91%)
UNITY 39.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.64%)
WTL 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
BR100 5,250 Increased By ▲ 55.61 (1.07%)
BR30 26,197 Increased By ▲ 205.82 (0.79%)
KSE100 48,012 Increased By ▲ 412.26 (0.87%)
KSE30 19,288 Increased By ▲ 184.69 (0.97%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,003
8024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,127,584
3,77224hr
7% positivity
Sindh
420,955
Punjab
380,844
Balochistan
31,845
Islamabad
96,390
KPK
157,148
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

New Zealand central bank under no pressure to act as Delta outbreak not 'game changer' yet- RBNZ economist

  • At this stage we don't see it as a game-changer in the sense that our underlying economic analysis and views should be thrown out of the window and we should start again
Reuters 23 Aug 2021

WELLINGTON: The fresh outbreak of the coronavirus in New Zealand is not a "game changer" yet and there is no pressure to act on monetary policy, a senior central bank official said on Monday, as authorities struggle to contain the spread of the Delta variant.

"At this stage we don't see it as a game-changer in the sense that our underlying economic analysis and views should be thrown out of the window and we should start again," the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's (RBNZ) Chief Economist Yuong Ha said in a phone interview with Reuters.

"It's not like we were 12 months ago," he added.

Australia, NZ dollars crash and burn as Delta takes off

However, Ha said the outbreak of the highly transmissible Delta variant in New Zealand has raised some economic uncertainty.

Last week, the RBNZ delayed raising rates after the country was put into a COVID-19 lockdown following the outbreak, although policymakers flagged tightening was on the cards before the year was out.

"Of course Delta, given how contagious and transmissible it is, may cast some amount of uncertainty, but .... our assessment that monetary policy stimulus should be removed at some point still sits behind our thinking at this stage," he said.

The Delta outbreak has now widened to 107 cases. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is expected to announce a decision on whether to extend the lockdown at a press conference later on Monday.

The country has recorded just over 2,600 confirmed coronavirus cases overall and 26 COVID-19 deaths.

New Zealand's successful elimination of COVID-19 fired a hot economic recovery and stoked inflation, which had prompted analysts to forecast at least two hikes before year-end. But the latest COVID-19 outbreak has led many analysts to push out their tightening calls, with the market pricing a 60% chance of a hold at the RBNZ's next meeting on Oct. 6.

Employment numbers have surprised on the upside recently and are even stronger than pre-COVID levels, and labour shortages are also getting worse.

When asked if pressure was growing on RBNZ to act on policy, Ha said: "I don't think so. I think we are in a really good position in terms of optionality."

Ha said the central bank has learnt from previous lockdowns that demand and household spending tend to bounce back quite quickly especially given the level of fiscal support that's also been activated at present.

"So that gives us the confidence that the patterns we saw in the past will be repeated," he said.

Ha said the currency was a useful "shock absorber" so there was no concern around how the New Zealand dollar is behaving from the stand point of monetary policy.

"The currency is performing as it normally has done."

The New Zealand dollar was steady on the day, fetching $0.6846 and above the 9-1/2-month low of $0.6807 reached Friday.

Coronavirus New Zealand monetary policy Reserve Bank of New Zealand

New Zealand central bank under no pressure to act as Delta outbreak not 'game changer' yet- RBNZ economist

Misuse of RLNG supply: Body formed to make recommendations to ECC

Use of RLNG as GDMO: EPQL seeks Power Division support to push for PPIB approval

Ordinance promulgated: Authority empowered to acquire, utilise govt assets

NADRA may be allowed access to FBR database in bid to broaden tax base

EU conveyed Pakistan's top priorities

Regional integration with CARs key to development: Kyrgyz envoy

India told to focus on its internal issues: Hekmatyar praises Pakistan's approach

Afghan evacuations to get full support, China told

G7 leaders to discuss Afghan situation tomorrow

Rs1.2bn bogus invoice scam: Alvi rejects FBR reports

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters