Hafeez-ul-Mulk Mengal parts ways with PPP

QUETTA: Hafeez-ul-Mulk Mengal, former President, PPP, district Quetta and former Deputy Secretary Information, PPP, Balochistan has announced to part ways with Pakistan Peoples Party.

Addressing a press conference, along with large number of his supporters, at Quetta Press Club here on Sunday, he said that after consulting his political friends and well wishers, he was going to join that political party which raised voice for the rights of the people of Balochistan besides having a strong political foundation in the country and province.