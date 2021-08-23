COAS attends funeral of Capt Kashif

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Sunday attended the funeral of Captain Kashif who embraced martyrdom in a terrorist attack in Gichik, Balochistan. The martyred soldier was laid to rest in the garrison city of Rawalpindi.

Earlier, security forces' vehicle struck an IED (Improvised Explosive Device) planted by terrorists in Tobo, Gichik, Balochistan, according to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR). Resultantly, Captain Kashif embraced martyrdom while two soldiers got injured who were evacuated to a medical facility in Khuzdar, the ISPR said.

Meanwhile, security forces conducted an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) on reported presence of terrorists in Boya, North Waziristan, ISPR said. During exchange of fire, one terrorist got killed. Weapon and ammunition recovered from the killed terrorist, the ISPR added. Search of the area is under process to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area, it said.

