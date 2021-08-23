ANL 28.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.95%)
Pakistan

FO dispels speculations about FM Qureshi's visit to Kabul

NNI 23 Aug 2021

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri on Sunday rejected speculations about Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi's visit to Kabul.

FO spokesperson while responding to media queries said in a statement no visit by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi to Kabul is scheduled and any speculation in this regard is baseless.

"No visit by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi to Kabul is scheduled. Any speculation in this regard is baseless," the Foreign Office spokesperson said in response to media queries.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi is likely to visit the neighbouring countries to gain their confidence amid the major developments in Afghanistan.

Pakistan has decided to take the neighbouring countries into confidence during an important phase of the transfer of power in Afghanistan.

Sources said that FM Qureshi will pay visits to Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Iran from August 25 to 27, to discuss the Afghanistan situation and the crucial phase of power transfer.

It may be noted here that Pakistan has stressed the Afghan Taliban and former rulers to craft an all-inclusive political structure after consultations.

PM Imran Khan also expressed strong support and solidarity for the fraternal people of Afghanistan, linked to the people of Pakistan through immutable bonds of faith, history, geography, culture and kin-ship.

