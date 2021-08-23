Punjab govt to participate in Dubai Expo

LAHORE: in order to highlight culture of Punjab in the foreign county, Punjab government has decided to participate in the Dubai Expo. Government will showcase its culture and trade at the Dubai Expo, Southern Punjab, Central Punjab and Potohar Region will also be given due representation in the Dubai Expo.

It was decided here on Sunday in a meeting presided by Chief Minister Punjab. It was also decided in principle to give representation to the Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry and private sector in Dubai Expo as well.

The Chief Minister while addressing the meeting said that culture, trade, tourism, and salient features of Punjab's shining traditions will be highlighted in the Dubai Expo. Usman Buzdar said that the purpose of participating in the Dubai Expos is to promote the softer image of Pakistan. Opportunities in business and tourism in Punjab will be introduced to the foreign investors. Due awareness will be given to the world about the business-friendly atmosphere of Punjab, he added.

Provincial Minister for Industries, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Principal Secretary to the CM, Secretary Planning & Development, Secretary Finance, Secretary Industries and other concerned officials attended the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021