Ahsan Iqbal slams PTI government for 'false corruption charges', vows fightback

Ahsan Iqbal criticised the PTI-led incumbent government for accusing his party's leadership of corruption, challenging them to prove their allegations.

Iqbal, who is serving as the Secretary General for PML-N, criticised the government for accusing his party of Rs. 3,200 billion in siphoned public funds - challenging them to "prove even 32 paisas worth of corruption."

Addressing a press conference with PML-N leadership in Lahore, Iqbal claimed that "A new scandal was created against me and Shahbaz Sharif yesterday, in which it was said that my brother was awarded contracts."

The veteran politician vowed to "fight the false cases," stating that "there were no political prisoners in the PML-N era and no one was subject to political revenge."

Iqbal added that it was PML-N's mistake that they did not take any action against Imran Khan, stating that the PTI leadership "should have been sent to jail and punished."

"The country's debt increased by more than Rs1 trillion, people are witnessing the worst inflation," he highlighted, adding that "Imran Khan is a patron of the mafia."

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb claimed that "the NAB-Niazi nexus can not prove a penny's worth of corruption," adding that PTI's performance has been sub-par as Lahore is "barren" and Punjab has turned into "a heap of garbage."

"Those who sold off the country are looking into contracts given by Shahbaz Sharif to Ahsan Iqbal's brother," Aurangzeb mentioned, claiming that in the last three years nobody has been succesful in proving corruption allegations against PML-N.

Following the statements by PML-N leaders, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill released a video response, stating that "All these people will have to answer [for their crimes]."