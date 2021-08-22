ANL 28.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.95%)
ASC 18.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.33%)
ASL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.49%)
BOP 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.83%)
BYCO 9.94 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.64%)
FCCL 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.92%)
FFBL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.17%)
FFL 20.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.82%)
FNEL 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.61%)
GGGL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.56%)
GGL 47.00 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (5.03%)
HUMNL 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.57%)
JSCL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.46%)
KAPCO 40.45 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.02%)
KEL 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
MDTL 3.53 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.44%)
MLCF 46.55 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (7.01%)
NETSOL 153.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.59%)
PACE 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
PAEL 32.89 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.94%)
PIBTL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
POWER 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (6.32%)
PRL 22.64 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.57%)
PTC 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.64%)
SILK 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.11%)
SNGP 49.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
TELE 17.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
TRG 164.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.45%)
UNITY 39.25 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.74%)
WTL 3.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.88%)
BR100 5,194 Increased By ▲ 68.26 (1.33%)
BR30 25,991 Increased By ▲ 383.5 (1.5%)
KSE100 47,600 Increased By ▲ 341.37 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,103 Increased By ▲ 170.76 (0.9%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,848
6524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,119,970
3,08424hr
5.74% positivity
Sindh
418,478
Punjab
378,288
Balochistan
31,781
Islamabad
95,709
KPK
155,712
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Corona vaccination: KP launches door-to-door campaign

Recorder Report 22 Aug 2021

PESHAWAR: KP government on Saturday began a door-to-door corona vaccination campaign in the provincial metropolis.

The campaign has been launched on the special directives of Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz.

In this connection, Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mesud and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Khalid Mahmood visited a locality on Warsak Road where smart lockdown was implemented and carried out a door-to-door campaign along with teams of Health department and administered anti-corona vaccines to the people.

Other officers of the district administration including Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance & Planning), Shama Niamat, ADC (Relief), Mohammad Imran Khan, Assistant Commissioners (ACs) Syed Nauman Ali Shah, Omar Owais Kiyani and other officers also accompanied the divisional commissioner and deputy commissioner.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Smart lockdown KP Government Corona vaccination Khalid Mahmood Dr Kazim Niaz

Corona vaccination: KP launches door-to-door campaign

Govt determined to increase agri output: SAPM

Trademark's fraudulent use a violation of competition law: CCP

Industrial consumer categories: KE to charge Rs12.96/unit rate

GM expands Chevrolet Bolt EV recall, adding $1bn in costs

PSO yet to take decision on LNG purchase

US tells citizens to avoid Kabul Airport

4,000 visas issued so far: Fawad

EU chief appeals to members: take in Afghan refugees

OIC to convene session today

Sustainable economic growth witnessed despite Covid-19 challenges: Tarin

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.