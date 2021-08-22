Corona vaccination: KP launches door-to-door campaign

PESHAWAR: KP government on Saturday began a door-to-door corona vaccination campaign in the provincial metropolis.

The campaign has been launched on the special directives of Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz.

In this connection, Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mesud and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Khalid Mahmood visited a locality on Warsak Road where smart lockdown was implemented and carried out a door-to-door campaign along with teams of Health department and administered anti-corona vaccines to the people.

Other officers of the district administration including Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance & Planning), Shama Niamat, ADC (Relief), Mohammad Imran Khan, Assistant Commissioners (ACs) Syed Nauman Ali Shah, Omar Owais Kiyani and other officers also accompanied the divisional commissioner and deputy commissioner.

