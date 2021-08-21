ANL 28.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.95%)
ASC 18.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.33%)
ASL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.49%)
BOP 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.83%)
BYCO 9.94 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.64%)
FCCL 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.92%)
FFBL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.17%)
FFL 20.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.82%)
FNEL 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.61%)
GGGL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.56%)
GGL 47.00 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (5.03%)
HUMNL 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.57%)
JSCL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.46%)
KAPCO 40.45 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.02%)
KEL 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
MDTL 3.53 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.44%)
MLCF 46.55 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (7.01%)
NETSOL 153.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.59%)
PACE 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
PAEL 32.89 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.94%)
PIBTL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
POWER 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (6.32%)
PRL 22.64 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.57%)
PTC 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.64%)
SILK 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.11%)
SNGP 49.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
TELE 17.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
TRG 164.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.45%)
UNITY 39.25 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.74%)
WTL 3.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.88%)
BR100 5,194 Increased By ▲ 68.26 (1.33%)
BR30 25,991 Increased By ▲ 383.5 (1.5%)
KSE100 47,600 Increased By ▲ 341.37 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,103 Increased By ▲ 170.76 (0.9%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,783
7024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,116,886
3,23924hr
6.23% positivity
Sindh
417,439
Punjab
377,208
Balochistan
31,755
Islamabad
95,491
KPK
155,153
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Three killed, Chinese hurt in Gwadar blast

NNI 21 Aug 2021

GWADAR: At least three people, two children among them, were killed and two others sustained injuries in a "suicide blast" in Balochistan's Gwadar on Friday.

Rescue and police sources said the blast occurred on the Gwadar Expressway. The killed and injured have been shifted to a nearby medical facility. On getting information, heavy contingents of the law enforcement agencies reached the site of the blast and cordoned it off to collect evidence.

Balochistan Chinese three killed Gwadar blast Gwadar Expressway

Three killed, Chinese hurt in Gwadar blast

Biden vows to 'mobilise every resource' to evacuate Americans, Afghan allies

Two children killed, three injured in Gwadar suicide blast

Better economic policies will pave way for investment: Tarin

Schools across Sindh to remain closed for one more week: Sindh CM

Asim Iftikhar Ahmad replaces Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri as MOFA Spokesperson

Cement and steel stocks lead rally as KSE-100 gains 341 points

Children at 'extremely high-risk' to climate change in Pakistan: UNICEF

Irteza Qureshi made DMD PARCO

Afghanistan GDP may slump 20% after Taliban takeover: Fitch Solutions

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters