Three killed, Chinese hurt in Gwadar blast

GWADAR: At least three people, two children among them, were killed and two others sustained injuries in a "suicide blast" in Balochistan's Gwadar on Friday.

Rescue and police sources said the blast occurred on the Gwadar Expressway. The killed and injured have been shifted to a nearby medical facility. On getting information, heavy contingents of the law enforcement agencies reached the site of the blast and cordoned it off to collect evidence.