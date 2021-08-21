ANL 28.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.95%)
ASC 18.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.33%)
ASL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.49%)
BOP 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.83%)
BYCO 9.94 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.64%)
FCCL 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.92%)
FFBL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.17%)
FFL 20.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.82%)
FNEL 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.61%)
GGGL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.56%)
GGL 47.00 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (5.03%)
HUMNL 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.57%)
JSCL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.46%)
KAPCO 40.45 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.02%)
KEL 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
MDTL 3.53 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.44%)
MLCF 46.55 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (7.01%)
NETSOL 153.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.59%)
PACE 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
PAEL 32.89 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.94%)
PIBTL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
POWER 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (6.32%)
PRL 22.64 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.57%)
PTC 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.64%)
SILK 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.11%)
SNGP 49.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
TELE 17.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
TRG 164.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.45%)
UNITY 39.25 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.74%)
WTL 3.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.88%)
BR100 5,194 Increased By ▲ 68.26 (1.33%)
BR30 25,991 Increased By ▲ 383.5 (1.5%)
KSE100 47,600 Increased By ▲ 341.37 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,103 Increased By ▲ 170.76 (0.9%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,783
7024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,116,886
3,23924hr
6.23% positivity
Sindh
417,439
Punjab
377,208
Balochistan
31,755
Islamabad
95,491
KPK
155,153
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Five senior police officers removed: Over 20 suspects rounded up in TikToker assault case: Chohan

Abdullah Mughal 21 Aug 2021

LAHORE: While removing five senior police officers from service for allegedly showing negligence with regards to handling of the Minar-e-Pakistan incident on Independence Day, the Punjab police have so far rounded up over 20 suspects who allegedly harassed and assaulted a female TikToker and her companions, said Punjab government Spokesperson and provincial Prisons Minister Fayaz-ul-Hassan Chohan.

"The most important thing is that both the civil and military (intelligence) agencies are working with each other on this case and so far over 20 "evil-nature" suspects have been taken into custody," the minister said in a video message shared with the media on Friday.

He said Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar while taking notice of the incident had called a meeting to look into the alleged negligence on the part of police personnel and Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) staff, who are responsible for the affairs of Greater Iqbal Park.

During the meeting held here on Friday, the minister said that CM Usman Buzdar while expressing his anger over manhandling of the woman directed the Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP), Inam Ghani, to remove all police officers who showed negligence in performing their duties.

Later, the IGP issued a notification and suspended Badami Bagh Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Usman Haider and Lorry Adda Station House Officer (SHO) Muhammad Jamil and directed them to report to the Central Police Office (CPO) with immediate effect.

The IG also removed DIG Operations Sajid Kiyani, SSP Operations Syed Nadeem Abbas and ASP Operations Hassan Jahangir from their posts.

"Strict departmental action will be taken once the enquiry committee submits its detailed report on the role and response of other officers," the IG tweeted.

According to sources, the Punjab police have decided to approach the federal government, particularly, the Services and General Administration Department (S&GAD) seeking strict departmental inquiries against the senior police officers for their alleged negligence.

The sources said the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) with the help of National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) has so far been able to identify nearly 10 persons, who have been arrested.

"Since the Minar-e-Pakistan incident caught the attention of the authorities, law enforcers picked up more than 100 suspects for questioning but digital data of merely 10 persons matched with that of available to Nadra," the sources said.

The sources further said that police officers also completed the medical examination of the assault survivor at Nawaz Sharif Teaching Hospital. According to the report, the neck and right hand of the woman were found swollen and she had scars on her back and both feet as well.

Meanwhile, Federal Human Rights Minister Dr Shireen Mazari took to twitter and said that so far 24 men have been arrested in connection with the "condemnable" incident. She said that arrests were made after the suspects were identified through geo-fencing and going through NADRA's data.

While announcing that more arrests were expected, Mazari said that a police inquiry headed by an additional IG rank officer was under way to determine negligence on the part of law enforcers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Usman Buzdar nadra Dr Shireen Mazari TikToker Fayaz ul Hassan Chohan Minar e Pakistan incident Syed Nadeem Abbas Sajid Kiyani

Five senior police officers removed: Over 20 suspects rounded up in TikToker assault case: Chohan

EVMs: PM irked by 'unwarranted' criticism

Jul FY22: CA posts $773m deficit due to higher import bill

RE-based systems: CCoE approves PD's proposal

Americans, Afghan allies evacuation: Biden vows to 'mobilize every resource'

Afghan situation: Top civil, military leaderships meet today

Broadening of tax base: 15m names with Nadra, 7.2m with FBR in hand: Tarin

Energy sector circular debt shows contained growth

'No one goes to sleep hungry' initiative: PM reaches out to more people

Journalists' harassment: SC issues notices to FIA and Pemra

Key stakeholders of media, civil society reject proposed PMDA

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.