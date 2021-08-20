ANL 28.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.95%)
ASC 18.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.33%)
ASL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.49%)
BOP 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.83%)
BYCO 9.94 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.64%)
FCCL 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.92%)
FFBL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.17%)
FFL 20.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.82%)
FNEL 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.61%)
GGGL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.56%)
GGL 47.00 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (5.03%)
HUMNL 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.57%)
JSCL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.46%)
KAPCO 40.45 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.02%)
KEL 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
MDTL 3.53 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.44%)
MLCF 46.55 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (7.01%)
NETSOL 153.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.59%)
PACE 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
PAEL 32.89 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.94%)
PIBTL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
POWER 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (6.32%)
PRL 22.64 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.57%)
PTC 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.64%)
SILK 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.11%)
SNGP 49.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
TELE 17.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
TRG 164.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.45%)
UNITY 39.25 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.74%)
WTL 3.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.88%)
BR100 5,194 Increased By ▲ 68.26 (1.33%)
BR30 25,991 Increased By ▲ 383.5 (1.5%)
KSE100 47,600 Increased By ▲ 341.37 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,103 Increased By ▲ 170.76 (0.9%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,783
7024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,116,886
3,23924hr
6.23% positivity
Sindh
417,439
Punjab
377,208
Balochistan
31,755
Islamabad
95,491
KPK
155,153
Asia Gold-Price rebound dulls appetite as summer lull takes hold

  • Indian jewellers plan Aug. 23 strike against hallmarking mandate
  • China premiums ease to $3-$6/oz
Reuters 20 Aug 2021

Physical gold demand moderated this week in top hubs as a rebound in domestic prices and a seasonal lull slowed market activity.

In top consumer China, premiums eased to $3-$6 an ounce over global benchmark spot prices from $5-$10 last week, which were the highest since early June.

While there's still a slight premium for gold in China, "physical markets in Asia have been very quiet this week," said Joseph Stefans, Head of Trading at MKS.

"Hong Kong and Singapore too remain extremely quiet during these summer months with not much exchanging hands," Stefans added.

Gold ekes out gains as virus fears buoy appeal

Premiums slipped to $0.50-$1 in Hong Kong from $0.80-$1.80 last week, while $1.60 premiums were quoted in Singapore.

"On the retail buying side, we're beginning to see investors buy into the weakness in gold prices," said Vincent Tie, sales manager at Singapore dealer Silver Bullion.

Demand in India steadied after prices recovered to around 47,350 rupees per 10 grams on Friday, from a four-month low of 45,662 rupees last week.

"Jewellers are not active in the market. Last week they bought aggressively when prices were low," said Ashok Jain, proprietor of Mumbai-based gold wholesaler Chenaji Narsinghji.

Indian premiums fell to $3 an ounce over official domestic prices - inclusive of 10.75% import and 3% sales levies - versus last week's $5 premiums.

Gold firms on virus anxiety, US Fed minutes in focus

Jewellers across the country have planned to go on a strike on Aug. 23 to oppose a government move to make hallmarking of gold jewellery and artefacts mandatory from mid-June, said Dinesh Jain, director of All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC).

This has disrupted trade because of the limited capacity of hallmarking centers, and it takes up to 10 days to hallmark the jewellery, Jain said.

In Japan, gold was sold at $0.40-$0.50 premiums, Tokyo-based traders said, adding activity had slowed during the summer holiday season.

Asia Gold Physical gold demand physical markets in Asia

