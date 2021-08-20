Markets
Yields on 10-year JGBs fall on weak stocks, US Treasury yield decline
- The 10-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.005%, while benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.04 point to 152.39, with a trading volume of 11,650 lots
20 Aug 2021
TOKYO: Yields on benchmark 10-year Japanese government bonds fell on Friday, as domestic shares slid to an eight month low and overnight declines on US Treasury yields underpinned sentiment.
The 10-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.005%, while benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.04 point to 152.39, with a trading volume of 11,650 lots.
Yields on notes with other maturities were unchanged.
JGB yields flat as US peers stabilise on inflation reading
The 20-year JGB yield stayed at 0.400%, while the 30-year JGB yield remained at 0.645%.
The two-year JGB yield was also flat at minus 0.145%, and the five-year yield was at minus 0.130%.
The 40-year JGB yield was unchanged at 0.720%.
Qureshi urges Taliban to form inclusive govt in Afghanistan
Yields on 10-year JGBs fall on weak stocks, US Treasury yield decline
Pakistan's active Covid-19 cases jump to 89,673, highest since May
Taliban revenge fears grow in Afghanistan: report
Facebook unveils curbs for Taliban-seized Afghanistan
China passes tough new online privacy law
Pakistan to become more self-reliant in handset production: Fitch
ADB approves $235-million loan to upgrade section of Pakistan's national highway
US probing Moderna vaccine for higher heart inflammation risk: Washington Post
Pakistan ambassador to Afghanistan meets Hamid Karzai, Abdullah Abdullah
Fertilizer industry input-output GST mismatch: Amendment to Finance Act can help resolve issue
Capital market boost: FBR shares its input with CMGWG
Read more stories
Comments