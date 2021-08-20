European stock markets waver at open

LONDON: Europe's major stock markets wavered in opening deals on Friday, as investors paused for breath after sharp falls the previous day.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index rose 0.2 percent to 7,072.93 points, compared with Thursday's closing level.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 nudged 0.2 percent lower to 15,728.86 points and the Paris CAC 40 was almost unchanged at 6,605.19.

European shares fall 1% on taper fears; commodities slump hits miners

Global stocks mostly tanked Thursday on worries the latest wave of Covid-19 infections will crimp global growth.

Sentiment was also slammed after the Federal Reserve signalled that it will begin to pull back on stimulus this year.

In addition, markets have been on edge this week over Afghanistan unrest and China's ongoing regulatory crackdown.