ANL 28.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
ASC 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.16%)
ASL 25.08 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (3%)
BOP 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.49%)
BYCO 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.48%)
FCCL 21.90 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.1%)
FFBL 25.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
FFL 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.85%)
FNEL 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.86%)
GGGL 25.38 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.89%)
GGL 46.40 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (3.69%)
HUMNL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
JSCL 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.3%)
KAPCO 40.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.88%)
KEL 3.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
MDTL 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
MLCF 44.70 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.76%)
NETSOL 153.55 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (0.95%)
PACE 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
PAEL 32.44 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.53%)
PIBTL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
POWER 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.95%)
PRL 23.12 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (3.72%)
PTC 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
SILK 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.11%)
SNGP 50.16 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.82%)
TELE 17.72 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.14%)
TRG 165.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.24%)
UNITY 39.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.36%)
WTL 3.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
BR100 5,177 Increased By ▲ 51.02 (1%)
BR30 25,876 Increased By ▲ 267.96 (1.05%)
KSE100 47,517 Increased By ▲ 259 (0.55%)
KSE30 19,059 Increased By ▲ 126.71 (0.67%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,783
7024hr
Pakistan Cases
17,115,272
3,23924hr
6.23% positivity
Sindh
417,439
Punjab
377,208
Balochistan
31,755
Islamabad
95,491
KPK
155,153
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European stock markets waver at open

  • London's benchmark FTSE 100 index rose 0.2 percent to 7,072.93 points, compared with Thursday's closing level
AFP 20 Aug 2021

LONDON: Europe's major stock markets wavered in opening deals on Friday, as investors paused for breath after sharp falls the previous day.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index rose 0.2 percent to 7,072.93 points, compared with Thursday's closing level.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 nudged 0.2 percent lower to 15,728.86 points and the Paris CAC 40 was almost unchanged at 6,605.19.

European shares fall 1% on taper fears; commodities slump hits miners

Global stocks mostly tanked Thursday on worries the latest wave of Covid-19 infections will crimp global growth.

Sentiment was also slammed after the Federal Reserve signalled that it will begin to pull back on stimulus this year.

In addition, markets have been on edge this week over Afghanistan unrest and China's ongoing regulatory crackdown.

eurozone FTSE 100 index DAX 30 CAC 40

European stock markets waver at open

Pakistan's active Covid-19 cases jump to 89,673, highest since May

Taliban revenge fears grow in Afghanistan: report

Facebook unveils curbs for Taliban-seized Afghanistan

China passes tough new online privacy law

Pakistan to become more self-reliant in handset production: Fitch

ADB approves $235-million loan to upgrade section of Pakistan's national highway

US probing Moderna vaccine for higher heart inflammation risk: Washington Post

Pakistan ambassador to Afghanistan meets Hamid Karzai, Abdullah Abdullah

Fertilizer industry input-output GST mismatch: Amendment to Finance Act can help resolve issue

Capital market boost: FBR shares its input with CMGWG

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters