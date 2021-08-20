ANL 28.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
Pakistan continues evacuation process, two more flights expected to return from Afghanistan

  • Two PIA planes will bring back 350 foreign nationals on Friday
BR Web Desk 20 Aug 2021

Pakistan is continuing to evacuate foreign nationals from Afghanistan as two more flights are expected to land in Islamabad today (Friday).

Pakistan's Ambassador to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmad Khan assured that the embassy is arranging the evacuation of about 350 Pakistanis, foreign nationals, which include foreign diplomatic missions, and people from major international organisations.

He shared that two special flights of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will be evacuating 350 people on Friday. The ambassador further said that their boarding would be arranged in a safe manner so they can reach Pakistan, and proceed to their destination from here.

"Two more flights would also be coming tomorrow and onwards," the ambassador added. He reiterated that Pakistan's government will continue to support the international community members at this time of their need.

After resumption of operations, PIA's first flight from Kabul reaches Islamabad

Earlier, PIA had suspended its flight operation due to the uncertainty at the Kabul airport. However, flight operations resumed after commercial flights were allowed by Afghan CAA to land at the airport.

On Thursday, PIA CEO Arshad Malik and other senior management received the first special PIA flight as it reached Islamabad airport.

The same day, the embassy had sent 20 Pakistanis including women and children from Kabul to Pakistan via Torkham border.

In a press conference on Wednesday, Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid had said that the ministry aims to bring back all Pakistanis in Afghanistan within two days.

He shared that the immigration staff and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) is present at all airports and borders for visa processing. He continued that the ministry is using Integrated Border Management System (IBMS) in the process.

