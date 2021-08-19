ANL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.83%)
After resumption of operations, PIA's first flight from Kabul reaches Islamabad

  • Pakistanis, foreign diplomatic missions, and people from major international organisations arrive in capital
  • Airline had earlier suspended its Kabul flight operations amid chaos at airport
BR Web Desk | Rafat Saeed 19 Aug 2021

Pakistan International Airlines' (PIA) first flight after the resumption of operations at Kabul airport arrived in Islamabad early morning on Thursday, reported Aaj News.

The country's national carrier had earlier suspended its flight operation, aimed at evacuating stranded Pakistanis and foreigners from Kabul, after mismanagement and chaos at the Afghan capital’s airport on Monday.

According to PIA spokesperson, uncertainty at the Kabul airport had forced them to suspend their flight operations for an unidentified period.

However, flight operations resumed after commercial flights were allowed by Afghan CAA to land at the airport.

According to PIA spokesperson, the first special PIA flight PK-6249 landed at Kabul airport on Wednesday evening

US forces also took charge of the airport as the Taliban held control of all ground routes after the insurgents streamed triumphantly into Kabul on Sunday, capturing the capital without a fight.

Stranded Pakistanis: PIA resumes Kabul flight operations

Flights evacuating diplomats and civilians from Afghanistan restarted early Tuesday after the runway at Kabul airport was cleared of thousands of people desperate to flee after the Taliban seized the capital.

The situation at the Hamid Karzai International Airport, the main exit point from Afghanistan stabilised on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, for security reasons, information about PIA's return flight was restricted by the authorities.

The PIA administration has been in constant touch with the Afghan government, civil aviation, and NATO officials for the flight, according to Aaj News. Prime Minister Imran Khan and other senior government officials were also kept in the loop for the entire duration of the flight.

PIA suspends Kabul flight operations for indefinite period

Pakistanis, foreign diplomatic missions, and people from major international organisations were brought to Islamabad through the return-flight.

Passengers' access and permits at the airport were arranged by PIA's ground staff in Kabul.

CEO PIA Arshad Malik and other senior management received the flight when it reached Islamabad airport on Thursday morning.

