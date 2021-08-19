ANL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.83%)
ASC 18.09 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.27%)
ASL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
BOP 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.99%)
BYCO 9.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
FFBL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.47%)
FFL 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.19%)
FNEL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
GGGL 24.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.95%)
GGL 44.75 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.52%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.45%)
JSCL 21.57 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.27%)
KAPCO 39.65 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.42%)
KEL 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
MDTL 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
MLCF 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.64%)
NETSOL 152.10 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (1.41%)
PACE 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.29%)
PAEL 31.95 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.67%)
PIBTL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.6%)
POWER 8.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.41%)
PTC 11.56 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
SILK 1.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.27%)
SNGP 49.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.53%)
TELE 17.52 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.33%)
TRG 164.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.06%)
UNITY 38.96 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.19%)
WTL 3.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,126 Increased By ▲ 57.85 (1.14%)
BR30 25,608 Increased By ▲ 304.28 (1.2%)
KSE100 47,258 Increased By ▲ 345.66 (0.74%)
KSE30 18,932 Increased By ▲ 150.11 (0.8%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,713
7424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,113,647
4,37324hr
7.86% positivity
Sindh
416,230
Punjab
376,252
Balochistan
31,726
Islamabad
95,196
KPK
154,606
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US stocks dip as market weighs better labor data

  • The losses extended a two-day pullback following disappointing US retail sales data for July and Federal Reserve minutes suggesting the central bank would soon taper stimulus programs
AFP 19 Aug 2021

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks dipped early Thursday amid lingering global growth worries and as weekly US jobless claims fell to a new pandemic low.

The losses extended a two-day pullback following disappointing US retail sales data for July and Federal Reserve minutes suggesting the central bank would soon taper stimulus programs.

Americans filed 348,000 new unemployment claims, seasonally adjusted, in the week ended August 14, fewer than expected and bringing the total closer to the pre-pandemic level, before Covid-19 forced nationwide business closures that caused millions of layoffs.

About 25 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.2 percent at 34,897.80.

The broad-based S&P 500 dipped 0.1 percent to 4,394.51, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index shed 0.3 percent to 14,478.28.

After hitting fresh records on Monday, stocks have pulled back in the last two sessions on worries the Delta variant of Covid-19 will constrain the economic recovery.

Analysts have also pointed to profit taking as a factor, offset by rounds of bargain-hunting that is leading to overall volatility.

Among individual companies, Macy's jumped 10.2 percent after lifting its sales and profit forecast for the year following a strong second quarter as customers returned to stores.

The retailer reported profits of $345 million compared with a loss of $431 million in the same three months of last year.

Wall Street stocks

US stocks dip as market weighs better labor data

At least 3 killed, 50 injured in explosion during Ashura procession in Bahawalnagar

Biden says Taliban must decide if they want international recognition

Oil refining policy may be approved by CCoE on Friday

Taliban urge Afghans to leave Kabul airport after days of deadly chaos

Japanese crypto exchange Liquid hit by estimated $94mn hack

Oil drops to below $66, lowest since May, on demand concerns

After resumption of operations, PIA's first flight from Kabul reaches Islamabad

Federal, provincial employees: Secretaries’ committee unhappy over disparity in pays

Taliban fight trust deficit with PR blitz

FCA for July: CPPA-G seeks Rs1.47-per-unit hike in Discos’ tariffs

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters