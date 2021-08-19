ANL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.83%)
ASC 18.09 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.27%)
ASL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
BOP 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.99%)
BYCO 9.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
FFBL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.47%)
FFL 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.19%)
FNEL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
GGGL 24.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.95%)
GGL 44.75 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.52%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.45%)
JSCL 21.57 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.27%)
KAPCO 39.65 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.42%)
KEL 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
MDTL 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
MLCF 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.64%)
NETSOL 152.10 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (1.41%)
PACE 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.29%)
PAEL 31.95 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.67%)
PIBTL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.6%)
POWER 8.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.41%)
PTC 11.56 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
SILK 1.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.27%)
SNGP 49.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.53%)
TELE 17.52 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.33%)
TRG 164.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.06%)
UNITY 38.96 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.19%)
WTL 3.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,126 Increased By ▲ 57.85 (1.14%)
BR30 25,608 Increased By ▲ 304.28 (1.2%)
KSE100 47,258 Increased By ▲ 345.66 (0.74%)
KSE30 18,932 Increased By ▲ 150.11 (0.8%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,713
7424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,113,647
4,37324hr
7.86% positivity
Sindh
416,230
Punjab
376,252
Balochistan
31,726
Islamabad
95,196
KPK
154,606
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Police add non-bailable clauses to FIR in woman assault case

Abdullah Mughal Updated 19 Aug 2021

LAHORE: To give exemplary punishments to hundreds of yet to be identified suspects who assaulted a female and her companions at Minar-e-Pakistan on Independence Day, the Punjab government on Wednesday added non-bailable clauses to the FIR and vowed to provide swift justice to the lady.

Giving details of progress in the case after #lahoreincident and #ayeshaakram became top trends on social media, Punjab chief minister’s focal person for digital media, Azhar Mashwani, said that non-bailable clauses (Section 354-A) have been added to the FIR to give exemplary punishments to the suspects, who assaulted the woman and her companions.

“Despite “Ashura” duties, police are analysing the video clips and available CCTV footages to identify the culprits and arrest them,” he tweeted and further wrote that four investigation teams are working on the case and they are also in contact with National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) teams for the identification of the accused.

According to Azhar, CCTV footage recorded by the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) and Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) are also being analysed from different aspects. He added that CM Usman Buzdar after taking notice of the incident is personally looking after the investigation.

Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Inam Ghani said the accused do not deserve any concession and no effort will be spared to punish them severely.

“The incident is very unfortunate and therefore a case has been registered against the accused involved in the incident under section 354-A which is punishable by life imprisonment or death penalty,” Ghani said in a statement. He further said that photographs of the people involved in the incident have been sent to Nadra chairman and his staff was busy in the process of identifying the accused. The IG directed CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar and DIG Investigation to supervise the investigation of the case.

Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari also condemned the assault and harassment that occurred in the Greater Iqbal Park on Independence Day. She stated that arrests have been made in the case, the FIR has been lodged and the MoHR is following up with authorities. However, “we need to try and change such violent behavioural patterns in our people,” she remarked.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and PML-N Shehbaz Sharif also took to twitter to denounce the incident, stating that they were “deeply disturbed by the harassment of the young woman”. Shehbaz said he was worried about the direction the society was heading to. “The recent anti-women incidents are a reminder that malaise is deep-rooted,” he said, adding that it was very shameful. On August 14, a female TikToker along with her companions was harassed and assaulted by a mob in Greater Iqbal Park.

She alleged that the mob picked her up and started tossing her in the air. “I was stripped and my clothes were torn apart,” the survivor was quoted as saying in the FIR. The incident has sparked outrage nationwide, with many questioning women’s freedom in Pakistan on social media.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

nadra Shireen Mazari FIR Minar e Pakistan TikToker Ghulam Mehmood Dogar Azhar Mashwani

Police add non-bailable clauses to FIR in woman assault case

Reports of explosion in Bahawalnagar: at least 3 killed, 50 injured

Taliban urge Afghans to leave Kabul airport after days of deadly chaos

Federal, provincial employees: Secretaries’ committee unhappy over disparity in pays

FCA for July: CPPA-G seeks Rs1.47-per-unit hike in Discos’ tariffs

After resumption of operations, PIA's first flight from Kabul reaches Islamabad

Taliban fight trust deficit with PR blitz

FBR under cyberattack—I: Wake-up call

China, Pakistan appear to be on the same page

Images of women vandalised as Kabul faces up to Taliban rule

PM will decide about Taliban govt recognition: Sheikh Rashid

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.