9th Muharram processions in KPK culminate peacefully

PESHAWAR: The 9th Muharram processions in Peshawar and other districts of the province under stringent security on Wednesday, ends peacefully after passing through traditional routes.

Main routes of the mourning procession were sealed by placing concrete blocks and tents. Police and volunteers were frisked before participating in the mourning processions and Majlis.

The personnel of the bomb disposal unit also stood alert and carried out security checks of the routes through equipment and sniffer dogs.

In Peshawar, the Zuljinah procession appeared in the morning from Imambargah Hussainia Hall on the main Saddar Road, which was followed by many other processions from different parts of the provincial metropolis.

Meanwhile, cellular services were suspended in the provincial capital of Peshawar to ensure security on the 9th of Muharram-ul-Haram.

Authorities said foolproof security measures have been adopted in Peshawar and the bomb disposal unit has swept the area. Moreover, snipers were also posted on top of buildings for extra security.

On the occasion, a religious scholar delivered a sermon on the importance of 9th Muharram and sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and other martyrs of Karbala and said the matchless sacrifices were a great source of inspiration for all the Muslims.

The participants passed through the traditional route comprising Saddar Road, Kalabari and Fawwara Chowk where the organisers had arranged ‘sabeels’. After offering ‘Zuhrain’ the procession culminated back at the Imambargah Hussainia Hall.

The 1122 Rescue Service had also set up a medical camp to provide timely treatment to the mourners in case of any emergency.

The second Zuljinah procession was brought out from the Mohallah Bibi Zikree. Reciting mourning verses, the participants continued flagellating while passing through different traditional routes. The procession ended at the same venue in the evening.

The entire city was sealed and no vehicle was allowed to enter the area designated for the mourning processions. A ban was also imposed on pillion riding, while Section 144 was put in place to ensure further security.

Some 1,000 security personnel were deputed to secure the routes of the procession, which will cross the Fawara Chowk, Kali Bari and other traditional areas to culminate at the Imam Bargah at 4pm.

Meanwhile, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan was briefed in detail about the possible security threats that could arise in light of the evolving scenario in neighbouring Afghanistan where the Taliban returned to power after 20 years as US and NATO troops exited the country.

