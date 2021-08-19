CM performs ‘Ghusl’ of Data Sahib’s shrine

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, provincial ministers, high officials and others performed the ‘ghusl’ of the grave of Hazrat Syed Ali Bin Usman (RA), popularly known as Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA) with rosewater on Wednesday.

Provincial Ministers namely Raja Basharat, Saeed-ul-Hassan Shah, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Ajmal Cheema, Sardar Asif Nakai, parliamentary secretary (Auqaf) Taimur Lali, Nazir Chohan MPA, Principal Secretary to CM, secretary auqaf, commissioner & DC Lahore and devotees attended the ceremony.

The CM laid the floral wreath and offered Fateha. He prayed for solidarity, prosperity and stability of the country. He also prayed for the freedom of oppressed Kashmiris of Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA) and other Muslim saints promoted the message of peace, harmony, justice and social equality in the subcontinent and may Allah Almighty grant freedom to suppressed Kashmiris from illegal Indian occupation, the CM stated.

Moreover, the CM has directed the police to apprehend the culprits involved in groping of a woman at Minar-e-Pakistan by identifying them in different videos. In a statement, the CM assured that the government will go to every extent to provide justice. It’s a most regrettable, as well as tragic incident, and the State is responsible to fulfil the requirements of justice, he concluded.

