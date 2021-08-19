ANL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.83%)
ASC 18.09 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.27%)
ASL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
BOP 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.99%)
BYCO 9.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
FFBL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.47%)
FFL 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.19%)
FNEL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
GGGL 24.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.95%)
GGL 44.75 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.52%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.45%)
JSCL 21.57 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.27%)
KAPCO 39.65 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.42%)
KEL 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
MDTL 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
MLCF 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.64%)
NETSOL 152.10 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (1.41%)
PACE 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.29%)
PAEL 31.95 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.67%)
PIBTL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.6%)
POWER 8.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.41%)
PTC 11.56 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
SILK 1.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.27%)
SNGP 49.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.53%)
TELE 17.52 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.33%)
TRG 164.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.06%)
UNITY 38.96 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.19%)
WTL 3.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,126 Increased By ▲ 57.85 (1.14%)
BR30 25,608 Increased By ▲ 304.28 (1.2%)
KSE100 47,258 Increased By ▲ 345.66 (0.74%)
KSE30 18,932 Increased By ▲ 150.11 (0.8%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,639
6624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,109,274
3,97424hr
6.92% positivity
Sindh
414,850
Punjab
374,916
Balochistan
31,686
Islamabad
94,714
KPK
153,836
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

CM performs ‘Ghusl’ of Data Sahib’s shrine

Recorder Report 19 Aug 2021

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, provincial ministers, high officials and others performed the ‘ghusl’ of the grave of Hazrat Syed Ali Bin Usman (RA), popularly known as Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA) with rosewater on Wednesday.

Provincial Ministers namely Raja Basharat, Saeed-ul-Hassan Shah, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Ajmal Cheema, Sardar Asif Nakai, parliamentary secretary (Auqaf) Taimur Lali, Nazir Chohan MPA, Principal Secretary to CM, secretary auqaf, commissioner & DC Lahore and devotees attended the ceremony.

The CM laid the floral wreath and offered Fateha. He prayed for solidarity, prosperity and stability of the country. He also prayed for the freedom of oppressed Kashmiris of Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA) and other Muslim saints promoted the message of peace, harmony, justice and social equality in the subcontinent and may Allah Almighty grant freedom to suppressed Kashmiris from illegal Indian occupation, the CM stated.

Moreover, the CM has directed the police to apprehend the culprits involved in groping of a woman at Minar-e-Pakistan by identifying them in different videos. In a statement, the CM assured that the government will go to every extent to provide justice. It’s a most regrettable, as well as tragic incident, and the State is responsible to fulfil the requirements of justice, he concluded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Sardar Usman Buzdar Minar e Pakistan Data Sahib’s shrine

CM performs ‘Ghusl’ of Data Sahib’s shrine

Oil refining policy may be approved by CCoE tomorrow

Federal, provincial employees: Secretaries’ committee unhappy over disparity in pays

US employment growth through March revised modestly lower

FCA for July: CPPA-G seeks Rs1.47 per unit hike in Discos’ tariffs

EU, US ‘deeply worried’ about Afghan women and girls

UK warns Taliban will be judged ‘by its actions’

PM will decide about Taliban govt recognition: Rashid

GST assessment not allowed without audit: ATIR

Ashura today

Biden admin freezes billions in Afghan reserves

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.