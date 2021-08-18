ANL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.83%)
ASC 18.09 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.27%)
ASL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
BOP 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.99%)
BYCO 9.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
FFBL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.47%)
FFL 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.19%)
FNEL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
GGGL 24.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.95%)
GGL 44.75 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.52%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.45%)
JSCL 21.57 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.27%)
KAPCO 39.65 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.42%)
KEL 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
MDTL 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
MLCF 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.64%)
NETSOL 152.10 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (1.41%)
PACE 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.29%)
PAEL 31.95 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.67%)
PIBTL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.6%)
POWER 8.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.41%)
PTC 11.56 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
SILK 1.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.27%)
SNGP 49.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.53%)
TELE 17.52 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.33%)
TRG 164.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.06%)
UNITY 38.96 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.19%)
WTL 3.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,126 Increased By ▲ 57.85 (1.14%)
BR30 25,608 Increased By ▲ 304.28 (1.2%)
KSE100 47,258 Increased By ▲ 345.66 (0.74%)
KSE30 18,932 Increased By ▲ 150.11 (0.8%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
24,639
6624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,109,274
3,97424hr
6.92% positivity
Sindh
414,850
Punjab
374,916
Balochistan
31,686
Islamabad
94,714
KPK
153,836
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European equities sag on fresh virus woes

  • Asian indices however rallied on Wednesday as investors went fishing for bargain shares
AFP Updated 18 Aug 2021

LONDON: European stock markets slid Wednesday, despite bumper Asian gains, as a surge of the coronavirus Delta variant fanned fresh fears about the global economic recovery.

"The source of uncertainty is almost entirely due to the resilience of Covid and virus-related restrictions which have negatively impacted the global economy recovery," noted ThinkMarkets analyst Fawad Razaqzada.

"Global stock markets have been struggling across the world in recent days, although the selling has been limited for the European and US indices thus far."

Approaching midday, London shares were down half a percentage point, as traders also digested a sharp slowdown in UK inflation.

Elsewhere, Frankfurt stocks dipped 0.1 percent and Paris shed 0.4 percent in early afternoon eurozone deals, after overnight losses on Wall Street.

Asian indices however rallied on Wednesday as investors went fishing for bargain shares.

Asian stocks rise as traders eye Wall Street losses

Oil prices rebounded, snapping a four-day slump on news of strong US crude demand.

The dollar traded mixed before publication of minutes from the US Federal Reserve's most recent monetary policy gathering.

Investors fretted over a fresh lockdown in New Zealand and a curfew imposed in Australia's second-largest city of Melbourne over a Delta outbreak.

That fuelled fresh virus concerns along with travel restrictions in China, the world's second-largest economy.

A lacklustre US retail sales report also exacerbated worries about the latest Covid-19 wave, bringing Wall Street's streak of five straight records for the Dow and S&P 500 indices to a stuttering halt.

But Asian markets appeared unmoved by gloomy prospects, with Tokyo snapping a four-day losing streak to close higher Wednesday.

Hong Kong also closed on a high, with investors seemingly broadly unfazed by new antitrust plans from Beijing designed to rein in China's burgeoning tech giants -- plans that saw Chinese firms listed on Wall Street slide overnight.

In China, markets were well up, recouping losses after disappointing economic data from Beijing earlier in the week. Seoul rose, while Australia was steady.

New Zealand also made gains despite fears over fresh virus cases as the country's Reserve Bank chose to keep interest rates unchanged.

Key figures around 1050 GMT

London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.5 percent at 7,146.18 points

Frankfurt - DAX 30: DOWN 0.1 percent at 15,901.19

Paris - CAC 40: DOWN 0.4 percent at 6,796.25

EURO STOXX 50: DOWN 0.2 percent at 4,186.90

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.6 percent at 27,591.90 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 0.5 percent at 25,867.01 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: UP 1.1 percent at 3,485.29 (close)

New York - Dow: DOWN 0.8 percent at 35,343.28 (close)

Euro/dollar: UP at $1.1719 from $1.1710

Pound/dollar: UP at $1.3750 from $1.3741

Euro/pound: UP at 85.22 pence from 85.21 pence

Dollar/yen: UP at 109.65 yen from 109.60 yen

West Texas Intermediate: UP 1.1 percent at $67.29 per barrel

Brent North Sea crude: UP 1.2 percent at $69.83 per barrel

European equities

European equities sag on fresh virus woes

Will bring back all Pakistanis from Afghanistan within two days: Rashid

Afghanistan low on dollars with currency reserves stuck abroad

Consortium required to deliver system to support energy goals

Electronic Voting Machines: ECP-govt divide becomes sharper

Port constraints: petroleum crisis in the making?

July FDI plunges 31pc YoY, clocks in at $90 million

Boris urges PM Imran not to recognise Taliban sans global deal

Gas and RLNG: Sindh govt once again rejects WACOG

Ogra seeks govt advice on sale prices of gas

Future setup in Afghanistan: Govt decides to go for 'regional decision'

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters