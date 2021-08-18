ANL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.83%)
Pakistan

Pakistan reports another 3,974 new cases

  • Records positivity ratio of 6.91%
BR Web Desk 18 Aug 2021

Pakistan reported 3,974 new cases during the past 24 hours, taking the Covid-19 tally to 1,109,274 as the country continued its struggle to curb the spread of the virus.

During the last 24 hours, 66 more people succumbed to the virus. So far, 24,639 people have lost their lives to the novel virus since the outbreak in Pakistan. There are currently 4,885 critical cases and 88,209 active cases.

During the last 24 hours, 57,460 tests were conducted across the country, while the positivity ratio was recorded at 6.91%. The total number of recoveries increased to 996,426 after 3,122 more people recovered from the virus in 24 hours.

Pakistan reports less than 4,000 cases for third straight day

Overall, Sindh province is the most affected region of the country with 414,850 infections, Punjab (374,916), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (153,836), Islamabad (94,714), Balochistan (31,686), Azad Jammu and Kashmir (29,790) and Gilgit Baltistan (9,482).

Meanwhile, over 43.46 million doses of the vaccines have been administered since the country started its immunisation drive.

On Tuesday, the Sindh government decided to reopen schools from August 23. Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah said schools will open with 50% attendance, subject to strict compliance measures in light of the ongoing Covid-19 situation in the province.

Additionally, only those institutions that assure 100% vaccination of their teaching staff by Monday would be permitted to open.

Sindh to reopen schools from August 23: education minister

"Parents will also have to submit their vaccination certificates at schools. Sudden and random PCR tests will be conducted as well," he said.

Last month, Sindh decided to close all educational institutions, amusement parks, Seaview and Keenjhar lake from July 16. The government also decided to shut down cinemas, indoor gyms and indoor sports.

