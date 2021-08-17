ANL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2%)
Pakistan reports less than 4,000 cases for third straight day

  • Detects 3,221 new cases at a positivity ratio of 6.68%
BR Web Desk 17 Aug 2021

Pakistan reported less than 4,000 coronavirus cases for the third consecutive day as the government increases its vaccination drive to curb the spread of the deadly disease.

For the past three days since August 14, Pakistan has been reporting less than 4,000 cases -- at 3,711 on August 14, 3,669 on August 15 and 3,221 on August 16. So far, over 1.1 million have tested positive for the virus.

Pakistan has also been witnessing a decline in its positivity ratio for the past three days, with the level being recorded at 6.68% during the last 24 hours. During the last 24 hours, 48,181 people were tested for the virus, taking the total number of tests conducted to over 16 million.

Overall there are 4,896 critical patients out of which the condition of 109 has deteriorated. During the last 24 hours, 95 people succumbed to Covid-19, taking the total number of fatalities to 24,573.

Pakistan's active Covid-19 cases jump to 88,588 as virus spreads

Currently, there are 87,423 active cases, a day after the country recorded 88,588 active cases, the highest in over three months. Sindh has the highest number of active cases at 46,435, Punjab (21,537), KPK (7,076), Islamabad (5,690), Azad Jammu and Kashmir (4,969), Balochistan (762) and Gilgit-Baltistan (954).

Latest Covid-19 figures released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), shows that 4,291 infected people have recovered in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide recoveries tally to 993,304.

Pakistan reports over 2,000 Covid-19 cases for third straight day

On Monday, the National Disaster Management Authority said that it had received two million doses of Sinopharm and four million doses of Sinovac vaccines on Sunday which it handed over to the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination (NSHRC).

Pakistan has been using Sinopharm, Moderna, Pfizer, CanSino and Sinovac vaccines to inoculate its population.

Additionally, a Pak Covid-19 Vaccination Pass App has been launched to help identify fake vaccination certificates and facilitate inoculated people. The app, to be downloaded from Playstore, would allow people to obtain a pass by entering their computerised national identity card (CNICs) numbers.

The people will be able to show or send their pass to relevant authorities.

